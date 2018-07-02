Stan Wawrinka regains form to stun Grigor Dimitrov

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Stan Wawrinka defeated sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4 to claim just his second Grand Slam victory since last year’s Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion missed the second half of 2017 after knee surgery and has struggled to regain form since returning at the Australian Open in January.

Having been forced to take another three-month break at the end of February, Wawrinka’s ranking had fallen to 225 coming into Wimbledon.

However, the sort of play that has taken the Swiss to one title at each of the other three Grand Slams was on display as he came through a tense clash with Dimitrov on Centre Court.

Wawrinka, who has twice reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club, will next face Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.