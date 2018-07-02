Serena Williams reaches second round at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams needed six match points to finish off a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and reach the second round of Wimbledon.

Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set and led 40-15 when serving for the match, but Rus saved the first two match points and then another three after reaching deuce. However, Rus finally sent a shot into the net to give Williams a winning return to the All England Club.

The seven-time champion missed last year’s tournament while pregnant.