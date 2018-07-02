Roger Federer dominant in Wimbledon opener

LONDON — New look, same old dominance for Roger Federer at Wimbledon.
The eight-time champion began his title defense in style at the All England Club, brushing aside Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes on Centre Court.
Lajovic held serve in the opening game but that was as good as it got for the 58th-ranked Serb. Federer reeled off the next nine games to take charge and was in cruise control after that.
The 36-year-old Swiss star showed off the full repertoire of shots that has made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon, and he never faced a break point.
The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. He wore a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after ending his career-long apparel partnership with Nike.
LONDON — Two-time French Open semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky has pulled out of Wimbledon because of an injured lower right leg.
The All England Club said Saturday that Bacsinszky will be replaced in the field by Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia, who lost in the final round of qualifying to 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard.
Duque-Marino will face Alison Riske of the U.S. in the first round Tuesday. The winner of that match could face No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round.
Bacsinszky, who is from Switzerland, and Yanina Wickmayer, from Belgium, will be replaced in the doubles draw by Nicola Geuer of Germany and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.
EASTBOURNE, England — Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki won the Eastbourne International final for the second time on Saturday, beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets for her 29th career title.
Wozniacki, who was runner-up last year, triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (5) in just under two hours, sealing the match with a backhand down the line.
Second-ranked Wozniacki was made to work by No. 45 Sabalenka, and had to save two set points in the opening set.
Wozniacki also had to recover from a break down in both sets before securing a repeat of her 2009 success.
The Danish player struggled at the beginning, saving four break points in the first game, but Sabalenka managed to break to love at her next opportunity.
Although Wozniacki broke straight back, she immediately dropped her serve again to hand Sabalenka the initiative.
But Wozniacki saved two set points and broke again when Sabalenka was serving for the set. That changed the dynamic and Wozniacki held serve before breaking to love and securing the set with a backhand.
There were another three breaks of serve at the start of the second set as Sabalenka took an early lead but Wozniacki broke back again in the sixth game to level.
Sabalenka broke again to leave her serving for the set but Wozniacki broke back to love.
The two went toe-to-toe until the tiebreaker where Sabalenka went 5-2 up but Wozniacki reeled off five successive points to triumph.
Lukas Lacko plays Mischa Zverev in the men’s final later.