Funtastic wins Monmouth’s United Nations Stakes in 23-1 upset

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Funtastic led all the way in a 23-1 upset Saturday in the $300,000 United Nations Stakes at Monmouth Park.
Chad Brown, the Eclipse Award winner the last two years as the nation’s leading trainer, got his third victory in the New Jersey’s biggest turf race. He won with Big Blue Kitten in 2013 and 2015.
The U.N. and the $1 million Haskell on July 29 are the two Grade 1 stakes at Monmouth.
Brown saddled four of the nine runners in the U.N. and ran 1-2 as Money Multiplier rallied to finish a half length behind Funtastic and jockey Antonio Gallardo.
The other two Brown horses were Silverwave (fifth) and Kurilov (eighth).
The time was 2:12.36 for 1 3/8 miles over the firm course.
Funtastic paid $48, $15.80 and $8.60. Money Multiplier, the 2-1 favorite, returned $4 and $2.80.
Bigger Picture, last year’s U.N. winner, was third, paying $5.80 to show.
TORONTO (AP) Wonder Gadot won the 159th running of the $1 million Queen’s Plate on Saturday at hot and muggy Woodbine Racetrack.
The 3-year-old filly beat Aheadbyacentury by five lengths, running 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.26 in the first jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown.
John Velazquez rode the winner for owner Gary Barner and trainer Mark Casse.
Wonder Gadot is the second straight filly to win the event, following Holy Helena, and the fourth in eight years.
Cooler Mike was third in the 16-horse field.
The other Triple Crown races are the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24 on Fort Erie Racetrack’s dirt course and the $400,000 Breeder’s Stakes turf race at Woodbine on Aug. 18.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Triple Crown champion Justify has returned to his base at Santa Anita accompanied by a police escort and was greeted by trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith.
The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont flew from Louisville, Kentucky, to Ontario, California, on Sunday. After landing, four Arcadia Police Department units traveled with the 13th Triple Crown winner to the racetrack.
After winning the Belmont in New York on June 9, Justify returned to Churchill Downs, where he and his human connections were honored on Saturday night.
Justify will resume training this week and be paraded between races this weekend.