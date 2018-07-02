2018 Tour de France: Divisions remain after Chris Froome’s drug case

Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
This was supposed to be the year Chris Froome was warmly welcomed into cycling royalty with an expected record-tying fifth Tour de France title.

Instead, the Team Sky rider finds himself only freshly cleared of doping after an asthma drug case that dragged on for 10 months and revealed divisions with Tour organizers and France’s greatest living cyclist.

Before the International Cycling Union (UCI) cleared Froome on Monday, the Amaury Sport Organisation had informed Sky it didn’t want Froome on the starting line Saturday in order to protect the image of the race, Le Monde newspaper reported Sunday.

Froome had also been the target of a proposed rider strike by five-time Tour champion Bernard Hinault, who had suggested the rest of the peloton pull out in protest if he shows up at the start in the Vendee region along the Atlantic coastline.

Froome had been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

But the UCI announced on Monday that his sample results did not constitute an Adverse Analytical Finding.

“I appreciate more than anyone else the frustration at how long the case has taken to resolve and the uncertainty this has caused. I am glad it’s finally over,” Froome said.

“Today’s ruling draws a line. It means we can all move on and focus on the Tour de France.”

Froome’s use of asthma medication has been well documented, and the Kenyan-born rider has often been spotted using inhalers during races.

World Anti-Doping Association rules state that an athlete can be cleared for excessive salbutamol use if he proves that it was due to an appropriate therapeutic dosage.

Still, Froome faces the prospect of fan dissent along the roads of France – having already had urine thrown at him a few years ago when he was still emerging as a multi-Tour champion.

“Over the years, we have always had a small crowd who aren’t happy to see us, for whatever reason,” Froome said last week. “We have always come up against adversity over the years. That is something you deal with in the moment. Hopefully that doesn’t interfere with the race.”

GRAND NUMBERS

With one more Tour victory, Froome will match the record of five shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Lance Armstrong won seven Tour titles before he was stripped of them all for doping.

Froome can also match Merckx’s record by winning his fourth straight Grand Tour, having followed last year’s Tour title with victories in the Vuelta and the Giro d’Italia.

Furthermore, Froome can become the first rider since the late Marco Pantani in 1998 to achieve the Giro-Tour double in the same season.

RIVALS

The list of Froome’s rivals has grown.

Colombian climbing specialist Nairo Quintana has surrounded himself with two title candidates in their own right in Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde on the Movistar team.

“It’s probably the best squad I’ve had by my side for a Grand Tour,” said Quintana, a three-time podium finisher in the Tour. “We’ve got to take advantage of that strength in numbers to chase the victory.”

Then there’s 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali, Dutch time trial expert Tom Dumoulin, Froome’s former teammate Richie Porte, French hope Romain Bardet, last year’s runner-up Rigoberto Uran and rising British rider Adam Yates.

COBBLESTONES, CLIMBS AND TIME TRIALS

While the team time trial in Stage 3 will shake up the overall classification, the first big individual test should come in Stage 9 in a leg that follows the cobblestoned route of the annual Paris-Roubaix classic.

Held on the same day – Sunday, July 15 – as the World Cup soccer final, the road to Roubaix takes riders over 15 treacherous cobblestone sections: the highest number since the 1980 Tour, covering nearly 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) altogether.

Then the clockwise route heads down to the Alps and the legendary climb up Alpe d’Huez and more ascents in the Pyrenees before a possibly decisive individual time trial in the penultimate stage in the Basque Country.

The Tour concludes July 29 with the usual parade along the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

GRID START

Stage 17 in the Pyrenees will mark the introduction of an experimental grid start.

The top 20 riders in the standings will start first, with the yellow jersey wearer in pole position, in a format that will resemble an automobile race.

Lower-ranked riders will start in four more groups further behind.

If one team has several riders in the first group, it could enhance an early attack.

While the stage is brief at 65 kilometers – the shortest regular leg of the race in three decades – it’s almost entirely uphill. The route concludes with the never-before used Col du Portet, a beyond-category climb of 16 kilometers at an average gradient of nearly 9 percent.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme has labeled it a “dynamite stage.”

2018 Tour de France: Route highlights

Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 12:48 PM EDT
PARIS — Twenty-one stages, 26 tough climbs across six mountain ranges, three mountain-top finishes and two time trials will test the limits of 176 riders’ endurance and skill in the Tour de France, which begins Saturday in the Vendee area along the Atlantic coast.

Here is a quick look at what the peloton can expect in the 105th edition of cycling’s greatest race, a three-week marathon over a route covering 3,351 kilometers (2,082 miles):

OFF WITH A SPLASH

Two flat stages should provide a fast-paced start as sprinters battle it out for a chance to wear the race leader’s iconic yellow jersey – a highlight in any rider’s career.

Starting on the island of Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile, Stage 1 is a 201-kilometer introduction with gentle gradients to welcome 22 teams of eight riders to the race, and Stage 2 provides another early opportunity to shine.

This is great for spectators as riders will hold nothing back as they fight for the lead before one of the favorites can take over, increasing the likelihood of crashes that can damage top contenders’ chances.

TINKERING WITH TIME

To spice up the start even more, carrots of 3, 2 and 1 bonus seconds will be offered to the first three riders to reach a specific kilometer determined in advance over the first nine stages.

More conventional time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds will be taken off the overall times of the top three in each normal stage of the race (excluding time-trials).

All of the bonuses may result in more changes in race leadership.

Stage 3 is a 35.5-kilometer team time trial in Cholet that could see riders on weaker teams drop behind in the overall standings.

The only individual time trial comes in the penultimate stage and should settle the overall places before the riders point their bikes in the direction of the Champs-Elysees’ cobblestones for the largely ceremonial final stage in Paris on July 29.

HOBBLED BY COBBLES

Most riders hate cobblestones and Stage 9 on July 15 will be sure to test their bonhomie with 15 cobbled paths scattered along 21.7 kilometers of the 156.5-kilometer course from Arras to Roubaix, beside the Belgian border.

While exciting for spectators, the bumpy ride will be a nightmare for many competitors, particularly if the weather is wet or windy. Falls are likely and this stage could end some riders’ hopes of an overall victory.

MOUNTAIN MIGHT

The surviving riders are going to need their rest day in Annecy on July 16 before the Tour heads to the Alps for the first of three testing stages that could reshuffle the standings. All three legs in the Alps feature daunting climbs and frightening descents, culminating in the awe-inspiring ascent up the 21 bends that lead to the famed 1,838-meter high Alpe d’Huez finish on July 19.

Almost half of the mountain climbs will be in the Alps (12), with four in the Massif central and 10 in the Pyrenees, where the Tour will pass through Spain for a brief 15 kilometers. Otherwise, this year’s Tour is exclusively French.

QUEEN QUAKER

This year’s so-called “queen stage” – the stage that stands out for its difficulty and race drama – appears to be the 200.5-kilometer mountain leg from Lourdes to Laruns in the Pyrenees on July 27.

It will provide “a last opportunity for riders to change the general classification,” according to race director Christian Prudhomme.

The route takes in the 1,490-meter Col d’Aspin, 2,115-meter Col du Tourmalet and 1,709-meter Col d’Aubisque, with a steep descent to Laruns providing a challenging finish for riders still competing for the yellow jersey.

2018 Tour de France: Main contenders

Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
TOUR 2018: A look at the main contenders for the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday in the Vendee region:

CHRIS FROOME

Age: 33

Froome is the undisputed favorite to triumph for a record-tying fifth time after being cleared of doping by the International Cycling Union on Monday.

The Kenyan-born British rider is aiming to join the elite group of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only cyclists who have won cycling’s biggest race five times.

Froome enters the three-week trek on the best winning run of his career.

After his dominant performance to win a fourth Tour last summer, Froome won both the Spanish Vuelta in September and Giro d’Italia in May. That made him only the third rider to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time and the first to achieve the feat since the Vuelta was moved to the end of the season in 1995.

Main assets: Confidence and experience of a proven champion, skills for the high mountains and time trials, and strong support from Team Sky.

Question marks: How is Froome’s stamina holding up after his crash-marred Giro victory and the doping case, which led to months of debate?

NAIRO QUINTANA

Age: 28

A winner of the Vuelta and the Giro, Quintana has planned his season around winning the elusive Tour.

The Colombian scaled back his competition schedule this year and did not compete in the Giro to give him fresher legs at the Tour after he finished a disappointing 12th last year, his worst showing in his five entries in the race.

Quintana twice finished runner-up behind Froome in 2013 and 2015.

He is aiming to become just the eighth rider ever to win all three Grand Tours.

Main assets: An elite climber, on-par with Froome when at his best, he will be backed by a very strong Movistar team that includes Mikel Landa and veteran Alejandro Valverde.

Questions marks: Can he build a big enough lead before the individual time trial in the penultimate stage, given his weakness in races against the clock compared to Froome and other rivals? Or if he falters early, will Movistar shift its hopes to Landa or Valverde?

TOM DUMOULIN

Age: 27

Dumoulin won the 2016 Giro and finished second behind Froome in the Italian race this year.

The Dutch rider won two stages of the 2016 Tour, and came agonizingly close to winning the Vuelta in 2015.

Main assets: A powerful rider who excels in time trials as well as rugged terrain.

Questions marks: Although he has improved in the mountains, will he be able to challenge Froome and the other world-class climbers when it matters? Will he get enough help from Team Sunweb to hang with powerhouses Sky and Movistar?

VINCENZO NIBALI

Age: 33

The only man to win the Tour besides Froome over the past five years, Nibali is also the only other former champion to ride this year.

He joins Froome in that exclusive group of riders who have won the Tour, Vuelta and Giro in their careers.

The Italian won the Milano-San Remo classic in March but skipped the Giro to prepare for what could be his last realistic opportunity to repeat his 2014 Tour win.

Main assets: A champion’s pedigree on every kind of terrain, proven climbing credentials and excellent downhill skills.

Question marks: Does he still have the strength to topple Froome? Can his Bahrain-Merida team give him the support he will surely need?

ROMAIN BARDET

Age: 27

France’s hopes to end a 33-year-long wait for a homegrown Tour champion rest on Bardet.

He has finished on the podium for the last two Tours and won stages in the race in each of the last three editions.

Main assets: Climbing skills and attacking attitude.

Question marks: Can he improve in the individual time trial after struggling last year? And how well will Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale team hold up on the first team time trial at the Tour after a three-year absence?