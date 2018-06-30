Getty Images

Two-time French Open semifinalist Bacsinszky out of Wimbledon

Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
LONDON — Two-time French Open semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky has pulled out of Wimbledon because of an injured lower right leg.

The All England Club said Saturday that Bacsinszky will be replaced in the field by Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia, who lost in the final round of qualifying to 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard.

Duque-Marino will face Alison Riske of the U.S. in the first round Tuesday. The winner of that match could face No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Bacsinszky, who is from Switzerland, and Yanina Wickmayer, from Belgium, will be replaced in the doubles draw by Nicola Geuer of Germany and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

Wozniacki beats Sabalenka for second Eastbourne title

Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
EASTBOURNE, England — Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki won the Eastbourne International final for the second time on Saturday, beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets for her 29th career title.

Wozniacki, who was runner-up last year, triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (5) in just under two hours, sealing the match with a backhand down the line.

Second-ranked Wozniacki was made to work by No. 45 Sabalenka, and had to save two set points in the opening set.

Wozniacki also had to recover from a break down in both sets before securing a repeat of her 2009 success.

The Danish player struggled at the beginning, saving four break points in the first game, but Sabalenka managed to break to love at her next opportunity.

Although Wozniacki broke straight back, she immediately dropped her serve again to hand Sabalenka the initiative.

But Wozniacki saved two set points and broke again when Sabalenka was serving for the set. That changed the dynamic and Wozniacki held serve before breaking to love and securing the set with a backhand.

There were another three breaks of serve at the start of the second set as Sabalenka took an early lead but Wozniacki broke back again in the sixth game to level.

Sabalenka broke again to leave her serving for the set but Wozniacki broke back to love.

The two went toe-to-toe until the tiebreaker where Sabalenka went 5-2 up but Wozniacki reeled off five successive points to triumph.

Lukas Lacko plays Mischa Zverev in the men’s final later.

Wimbledon odds for men’s draw have Federer favored over Nadal

OddsSharkJun 29, 2018, 12:26 AM EDT
Incumbency bias might somewhat account for the disparity in odds on men’s tennis titans Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon betting futures.

Federer, who has won the Grand Slam championship in London a mind-bending eight times, is listed as the +150 favorite on the Wimbledon men’s champion betting futures, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Nadal, who has split the last six Grand Slam titles with Federer 3-3, is the second favorite at +500.

Thanks to his superior record on grass courts, Federer is the No. 1 seed with Nadal at No. 2 on the opposite side of the draw, which is the inverse of their overall rankings.

It is understandable if bettors want to stick by the seemingly ageless wonder Federer, who skipped the clay court season to focus his energy on dominating on grass at the All England Club. However, it’s worth remembering that upsets and injuries to upper-echelon players aided his path to the 2017 championship and the law of averages would suggest that’s unlikely to happen twice in a row.

Nadal has not made a Wimbledon final since 2011 but getting the No. 1-ranked player at 5-to-1 odds has some high-risk, high-reward appeal.

Beyond the big two, a good tack for bettors seeking value might be drawing a bead on results rather than reputation – the big names who go high on the board. Novak Djokovic (+650) is getting some respect on the tennis odds, but the elbow problem that cut his 2017 season short makes him a chancy pick.

Alexander Zverev (+800) has had minimal grass-court time this spring, while home-country rooting interest Andy Murray (+900) has also been contending with injury problems.

Value-minded bettors might want to look at 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic (+1200), who won the Queen’s Club tune-up tournament (in a bit of foreshadowing, he was the 2017 runner-up before having the same result at Wimbledon). Juan Martin del Potro (+1200) has not played on grass this season, but the hulking Argentinian has beaten Federer this season and, as the No. 5 seed, should be on the same side of the draw.

Inconsistency probably strikes taking a flier on either Nick Kyrgios (+1600) or Grigor Dimitrov (+2000) on the 2018 Wimbledon odds while Milos Raonic (+2000) has also been injury-prone over the last year.

Wimbledon begins at the All England Club on Monday, with the women’s final scheduled for July 14, followed by the men’s final on July 15.

