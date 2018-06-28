Getty Images

15 years after 1st Slam, Federer back to defend at Wimbledon

Associated PressJun 28, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Go back 15 years, to the start of Wimbledon in June 2003, and take a glimpse at where things stood for Roger Federer.

He was 21. He had yet to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Not only had the guy never won a Grand Slam tournament, he’d never even been past the quarterfinals at one. He was coming off a first-round loss at the French Open a month earlier, and another at the All England Club a year earlier.

When all was said and done two weeks later, Federer was crying, cradling the champion’s gold trophy.

And now? When play begins at Wimbledon on Monday, with Federer closing in on his 37th birthday, he will have the honor of playing the first match at Centre Court as the defending champion. He earned his record eighth title at the grass-court major a year ago, and he ran his total Grand Slam haul to a record 20 men’s singles trophies by winning the Australian Open in January.

“I don’t know how much longer it’s going to last,” Federer said. “I have no idea.”

He was speaking about his own success. But he might as well have been talking about the two-man supremacy exhibited by himself and his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal.

Nadal, 32, hadn’t even entered a major tournament in 2003. These days, he trails only Federer in the all-time men’s Grand Slam standings, with 17 of his own, including No. 11 at the French Open just this month.

Remarkably, especially given all of the talk in recent years about their supposed declines, Federer and Nadal have divvied up all of the past six major titles, claiming a trio apiece.

It’s their longest such stretch since grabbing six consecutive majors in 2008-09, which included Nadal’s 9-7 fifth-set victory over Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final, considered by many to be the greatest tennis match ever. The duo’s best run was 11 Slams in a row from 2005-07, when Federer won eight and Nadal the other three.

“This is perfection. They are the best players in the world and are proving that even when your body is not as young as it was, when one still has the drive and is well prepared, nothing replaces talent and strong will,” said French Open tournament director Guy Forget, a former top-five player and captain of France’s Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams. “The young players are still lagging behind.”

Yes, all these years later, Roger and Rafa are still leading the way.

One other indication: They have swapped the No. 1 ranking a half-dozen times in 2018, the most it’s switched hands in a single season since 1999. As of now, Nadal is No. 1, and Federer No. 2 – but just barely, with a 50-point gap between them. Because Wimbledon’s seeding system takes into account the men’s success on grass, Federer is No. 1, and Nadal No. 2, in the draw.

This is the fifth time that they are seeded 1-2, and first since 2010. Each of the other four times, one or the other collected the title: Nadal in 2008 and 2010, Federer in 2006 and 2007.

“They won everything – both of them won everything, and not only once, but so many times,” said Robin Soderling, who lost to Federer in the 2009 French Open final (after upsetting Nadal along the way) and Nadal in the 2010 French Open final (after upsetting Federer along the way). “But they are still hungry.”

They manage their schedules more carefully in their 30s: Federer skipped the clay-court circuit, while Nadal opted not to play any grass-court tuneups before arriving at the All England club.

He’s a two-time champion and three-time runner-up at Wimbledon, but Nadal had some trouble at the place lately, failing to get past the fourth round in any of his past five appearances, with a quartet of losses to players ranked 100th or worse.

“Wimbledon has always been difficult for us,” said Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni, “but I believe that he will have his chance if he is physically fit.”

It’s good health that has stood in the way of Novak Djokovic (elbow), Andy Murray (hip) and Stan Wawrinka (knee), who all are in various stages of returning from operations.

But here are Federer and Nadal, as good as ever.

Maybe even better than ever?

“I don’t know. It’s hard to tell. It doesn’t really matter to me. I would hope that I’m a better player today, just because of the virtue of time that’s gone by and I’ve had time to practice and train and all that stuff,” Federer said. “But it’s different times today than it was 10, 15 years ago.”

Serena Williams leads odds to win women’s draw at Wimbledon

OddsSharkJun 28, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Serena Williams has a seeding, but scarcely enough court time since her return to tennis to justify being a betting favorite for the world’s biggest tournament.

Having seven Wimbledon singles titles, though, creates a certain benefit of the doubt, so Williams is a +450 favorite on the 2018 Wimbledon odds for the women’s draw at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Williams has played in only four tournaments since rejoining the WTA Tour after having her first child late in 2017, which includes retiring during a match at the French Open last month. Until the 25th-seeded Williams reprises her vintage form, it might be best to fade her in pre-tournament futures.

The attention on Williams might help drive up the price on two-time winner Petra Kvitova (+600). The left-hander has a WTA-most five titles this season. A hamstring injury has prevented Kvitova from completing the Eastbourne tournament (the final grass-court tune-up before Wimbledon), so bettors will have to decide whether they can assume the risk of backing a player who’s nursing an injured muscle that will have to hold up during a fortnight of tennis during the height of the British summer.

The Williams sisters are the only players to win the women’s title back-to-back in the last two decades. Defending champion Gabine Muguruza (+800) has shown a spark of late with a semifinal run at the French Open, but has a reputation for inconsistency that makes her a chancy play.

Several of the big names high up on the tennis odds for this event carry red flags. Karolina Pliskova (+900) has never gone past the second round at Wimbledon, while Maria Sharapova (+900) has not had any competitive action on grass this season.

Angelique Kerber (+1000) is two years removed from being a Wimbledon finalist in 2016, but the two-time Grand Slam champion has not had any promising results during the grass-court tournaments that lead up to Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Simona Halep (+1800), coming off of her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, doesn’t play as well on grass as she does on other surfaces, due in part to not being overpowering. However, it’s not often that a top player is also be a darkhorse on the odds to win Wimbledon and having a Slam to her name might do wonders for her confidence.

Head-to-head matchups offer betting value as well, so it bears noting that Daria Kasatkina (+5000) has knocked off nearly every big name on the tour at one point or another this season.

Wimbledon begins at the All England Club on Monday, with the women’s final scheduled for July 14, followed by the men’s final on July 15.

Kyrgios fined for inappropriate behavior at Queen’s Club

AP Photo
Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
LONDON — The ATP tour has fined Nick Kyrgios $17,500 for inappropriate behavior during the Queen’s Club tournament.

Kyrgios was caught on camera performing an imitation of a lewd act as he sat in a courtside chair at the change of ends during his semifinal loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

During an earlier win at the same tournament over Kyle Edmund, British broadcaster BBC apologized to viewers after a string of expletives by Kyrgios were audible on air.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios has won four titles on the ATP Tour and is widely considered to be a talented and temperamental player, but has a history of sanctions for his behavior on and off the court.