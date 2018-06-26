AP Images

Kvitova eases into 3rd round at Eastbourne

Associated Press Jun 26, 2018
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) Petra Kvitova continued to impress with a straight-sets victory over Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Kvitova, who won her fifth title of the season on Sunday in Birmingham, triumphed 7-5, 6-3 and looks in impervious form ahead of her bid to win a third Wimbledon.

Kvitova’s career looked seriously in doubt 18 months ago after a knife attack at her home which led to surgery on her left playing hand.

“I’m pretty happy with my win today,” Kvitova said. “Obviously, I’m a little bit tired, but I got a hit this morning before the match, a warmup.

“The whole tournament (in Birmingham) was more relaxed for me from my side. It was great that I hopefully will save some energy for the next weeks. I felt good with the body, so that’s important.”

In a tight first set, Kvitova secured the first break but Bondarenko broke back when the Czech player was serving for the set.

However, Kvitova broke straight back and held her serve to love, clinching the first set with a delightful serve and volley.

Bondarenko went 3-1 up with a break in the second as Kivitova double-faulted. But that was to be the last game the Ukrainian won. Kvitova sealed the match with another break when her opponent hit a forehand into the net.

Up next for Kvitova is Agnieszka Radwanska, who defeated 15th-seeded Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

British No. 1 Johanna Konta will face Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round. The top-seeded Wozniacki eased past Aleksandra Krunic 6-1, 6-3.

The 13th-seeded Konta stuttered at times and perhaps benefited from Krunic injuring herself while sliding into the net mid-rally toward the end of the first set.

The Serbian player had treatment on court and played the second set with strapping on her left leg.

Konta has not dropped a set against Wozniacki in their two previous meetings – the 2017 Australian Open and the final of last year’s Miami Open.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Konta said. “I haven’t played her in quite some time and she’s obviously a Grand Slam champion this year, playing some great tennis, so I’ll look forward to that battle.”

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus upset sixth-seeded Julia Goerges 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, while Danielle Collins of the United States beat 16th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Estonia looked back to some of her best tennis as she dismissed Kaia Kanepi, 6-3, 7-5.

It was Ostapenko’s first match since losing in the first round of her French Open title defense.

Other seeded players to make it to the third round were: Daria Kasatkina, Elise Mertens, Barbora Strycova and Anastasija Sevastova.

Kyrgios fined for inappropriate behavior at Queen’s Club

AP Photo
Associated Press Jun 26, 2018
LONDON — The ATP tour has fined Nick Kyrgios $17,500 for inappropriate behavior during the Queen’s Club tournament.

Kyrgios was caught on camera performing an imitation of a lewd act as he sat in a courtside chair at the change of ends during his semifinal loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

During an earlier win at the same tournament over Kyle Edmund, British broadcaster BBC apologized to viewers after a string of expletives by Kyrgios were audible on air.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios has won four titles on the ATP Tour and is widely considered to be a talented and temperamental player, but has a history of sanctions for his behavior on and off the court.

Murray beats Wawrinka in second comeback match

AP Images
Associated Press Jun 25, 2018
EASTBOURNE, England — Andy Murray beat Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 at the Eastbourne International on Monday in the second match of his comeback from long-term hip problems.

Murray returned last week at the Queen’s Club after 11 months out and lost to Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

Wawrinka’s erratic serve proved his downfall as, although he hit eight aces, he double-faulted four times, including on match point.

The Swiss player has also missed much of the past year through injury, including three months before his latest return last month.

Murray’s last success came in the fourth round of Wimbledon on July 10, 2017, when he was No. 1.

“I thought the first set I played well, second set was a little bit patchy at times, a bit nervous towards the end.

“When you’ve not played for the best part of a year, closing out the match against someone like Stan, who I’ve had lots of great matches with – tough, tough guy to play against – was tough. But delighted to get the win.”

Murray, who had an operation on his hip in January, will be hoping for a few more wins at Eastbourne before the start of his bid to win a third Wimbledon.

He next faces second-seeded Kyle Edmund, who overtook him as the British No. 1 while he was injured.

Another Briton is also through to the second round, after Jay Clarke beat Ryan Harrison of the United States 6-4, 6-1.

It was the teenager’s first ATP Tour win and his first victory over a player in the top 100. Harrison is ranked 58th.

Sixth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain also eased past Matteo Berrettini of Italy 7-5, 6-3.

Other winners included Jared Donaldson of the U.S., John Millman of Australia, and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Karolina Pliskova survived a scare to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and reach the third round.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, last year’s runner-up, had an easier passage as she beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2.

Pliskova had never lost a set to Pavlyuchenkova in five previous meetings but the Czech player struggled in the second set before prevailing 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

The second-seeded Pliskova hit nine aces in the first set and seemed on her way to another comfortable victory.

However, Pavlyuchenkova broke immediately in the second set and, although the Russian was broken back, she broke Pliskova’s serve again and two successive errors from her opponent saw her level on sets.

But there was to be no upset as Pliskova broke in the third game of the third set and, after saving a break point in the next game, she never looked back.

Pliskova broke again in the final game, sealing the match when Pavlyuchenkova hit the ball long.

Giorgi won the first two games against Wozniacki but that was to prove a false dawn for the Italian as three successive double faults appeared to shake her confidence and she lost the next six games and the first set, which Wozniacki sealed with a delightful shot down the line.

Wozniacki broke Giorgi at the start of the second set and the Danish player looked in impervious form as she stormed on to take the match, winning when Giorgi hit a forehand into the net.

Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska was one of a number playing first-round matches and the Polish player beat Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic of France beat local hope Heather Watson 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3.