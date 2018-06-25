Getty Images

Rivera, Brown win USA Cycling road national titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coryn Rivera had won national championships by the dozen, at every level of her sport, yet the top step of USA Cycling’s road racing ladder had always eluded her by the slimmest of margins.

Three straight years, Rivera had finished second at nationals.

Yet she arrived in Tennessee this week as perhaps the biggest favorite, her form on point after a stellar spring season. And she used that form to catapult herself forward from a reduced bunch, overcoming three-time champion Megan Guarnier for one of the sweetest victories of her career.

“All championship events are about attrition, and they are hard,” said the 25-year-old Rivera, who has more than 70 national titles on her resume. “I got second so many years in a row now. We just had some awesome teamwork today, stayed patient and knew what we needed to do to win this.”

In the men’s race, Jonny Brown rode away from his breakaway companions before finishing solo in his adopted home town. Robin Carpenter was second and Jacob Rather finished third.

The road cycling national championships are ostensibly every rider for themselves, but those riders who have professional teammates have an advantage. Guarnier could work with Skylar Schneider, her teammate on Boels Dolmans, and third-place Emma White had her strong Rally Cycling squad behind her.

Rivera leaned on Team Sunweb’s Ruth Winder, who sacrificed her own aspirations for her teammate. It was Winder that answered every attack by their closest rivals in the final six miles, using whatever energy reserves she had after nine laps of the eight-mile course ending in downtown Knoxville.

“Ruth did a great job. She rode fantastically, was always in control and made sure Coryn didn’t have to do anything,” Team Sunweb coach Hans Timmermas said. “It was a brilliant job with two girls in the race. We worked perfectly as a team together and we really have to compliment Ruth.”

The final bunch of about a dozen riders pulled back the last remnants of the breakaway with about two miles left, setting up the sprint finish. Guarnier was the first to go, using a short incline before the final corner to launch her sprint, before Rivera came rushing by on the outside.

Guarnier and White rounded out the podium while Winder had enough left to secure 10th place.

The victory for Rivera came on the heels of her triumph at the prestigious Ovo Energy Women’s Tour in Britain, where she also won Stage 2 and the points classification. Rivera also won two stages and a points jersey at the German race Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen earlier this year.

“I had a teammate here which made the biggest difference,” Rivera said. “At the end of the day this is a team sport and I couldn’t have done this on my own. I’m absolutely ecstatic. It’s been a long time coming and I’m really happy to take the win now. After all of the hard work that me and Ruth put in through the race it’s great that I could finish it off.”

The men’s race covered 15 laps of the same course on a sweltering, humid afternoon, and the attrition was evident by the dozens of riders that failed to reach the finish.

The 21-year-old Brown made the decisive break with Carpenter, Rathe and Gavin Manion midway through the race, and the quartet worked well together to build a gap. Then with about six laps left, Brown made a surprising move to put 40 seconds on his companions, a margin he held until the end.

He was greeted at the finish line by his older brother, Nathan Brown, who had abandoned the race.

“We’ve been working for this for a long, long time and it feels amazing,” said the younger Brown, who grew up in Memphis and moved to Knoxville about a month ago. “It was giving me goose bumps every time I made a lap, to hear my name. Then going into the last lap I said, `I can do this.”‘

He became the youngest ever pro champion and arguably one of the most surprising, his move forcing the more experienced Carpenter to ride away from Rathe and Manion for silver.

“It’s definitely a disappointment, considering how the race went,” Carpenter said. “I rode the last half-lap as fast as I could, but didn’t have enough to catch him in the end.”

Magner, Ganzar win USA Cycling criterium championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ty Magner didn’t need to go very far to get some wisdom and encouragement before starting the men’s criterium race as USA Cycling’s national championships.

One teammate, Brad Huff, won two years ago. Another, Eric Young, is a former two-time champ.

So when the pace picked up in the final laps of the 1.1-mile circuit in downtown Knoxville on Friday night, it made sense that Magner looked to his teammates to keep him out of trouble. And after navigating a sketchy final five laps, the Rally Cycling rider had enough to win the event for himself.

Magner held off Young in a sprint to the finish to make it a 1-2 finish for their team, while Samuel Bassetti of Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling finished fast to take third.

“It was just swarming all day. You could come from the back of the field to the front of the field with super wide streets,” said Magner, who finished second to Eric Marcotte in 2015. “You have to plan to win the race, but if you mess up or have a bad day, the guys will have your back.”

In the women’s race, former collegiate runner Leigh Ann Ganzar pulled off a massive upset when she joined Kelly Catlin and Jennifer Luebke in a breakaway on the penultimate lap. Ganzar then held off Catlin in a side-by-side sprint to win the biggest race of her young career.

“It’s really unbelievable,” said Ganzar, who rides for a grassroots team called Wolfpack presented by Hyperthreads. “We all started together as Category 4s and have worked our way up together. To be able to race at this level would not be possible without them, without our sponsors.”

USA Cycling decided to move the criterium championships to the same venue and time as time trial and road race nationals this year, creating a packed weekend of racing. The time trial on Thursday got things going, and the road race beginning and ending in downtown Knoxville concludes the weekend Sunday.

The criteriums under the Friday night lights lived up to their unpredictable billing.

Travis McCabe of the UnitedHealthcare team was back to defend his title in the men’s race, but there were few major moves until late in the race. Rally Cycling with its triumvirate of Magner, Young and Huff were tasked with setting the pace, and they kept the tempo hot most of the night.

At one point, Magner latched onto the back of his former teammates from Holowesko-Citadel, before he ultimately found his way to the front of the pack heading into the final lap.

“Those last five laps were pretty hairy,” he said. “That was probably one of the sketchiest group sprints I’ve done in a long time. The roads are super wide and it was super-fast all the way into that last lap. We had to burn a few matches to stay out of trouble, but I ended up being on the Holowesko train and it was the perfect spot to be.”

Magner has been close to the podium before, though. Ganzar came out of nowhere to claim her win.

With reigning champion Erica Allar sidelined by injuries, the big favorites were Coryn Rivera, Skylar Schneider and Emma White. But all three missed the decisive move on the penultimate lap, forcing them into a sprint for fourth place with White earning that spot.

Up ahead, the 29-year-old Ganzar was celebrating a victory over Catlin by less than a wheel length.

“All the other women here are just so strong, and great racers,” she said. “We decided we would put it all on the line. There was no pressure on us. And so, when the time struck, I made a move and it was kind of a shock we held on. I couldn’t believe when we turned that last corner there was no one between us and the line. So it was just, put your head down and try to hold on.”

Rosskopf, Neben repeat as U.S. time trial national champions

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Joey Rosskopf and Amber Neben solved the new and somewhat unique time trial course at USA Cycling’s road national championships without much problem.

Unlike the course, the result Thursday was nothing new at all.

Rosskopf and Neben defended their titles in the individual time trial on a rainy, humid day just west of Knoxville. Rosskopf covered three laps of a seven-mile course in 39 minutes, 46 seconds, and Neben was among two women to break the 30-minute barrier in covering two laps in 29:43.

“It’s super special. There’s no way I can show up to a race and expecting it to happen,” said Rosskopf, who edged Team Sunweb’s Chad Haga and BMC Racing teammate Brent Bookwalter to take the gold.

“You saw the weather shape up the last lap, which was a big advantage for me,” Rosskopf said. “It’s hard to show up here and know that (Neilson) Powless, Haga and Brent have all done better time trials than me so far this season. So something special came together this year and last year at nationals.”

Especially considering Rosskopf was coming off a hard race at the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

Rosskopf opened a 3-second gap on his nearest rivals after the first time check on the course, which was unique for a time trial in its 180-degree hairpin turns. The gap had doubled by the second time check before Rosskopf powered to a 28-second gap on Haga by the time he reached the finish line.

Bookwalter was another six seconds back to finish on the podium for the fourth time in his career.

“At nationals I’ve had a lot of seconds, a lot of thirds, fourths, fifth, just about everything except a win. It’s bittersweet,” he said. “The goal is always to come here and win. I’m always consistent, and that’s kind of my trend. I’ve had a career of consistency. I will always be fighting and always in the hunt, even if I haven’t gotten the big win, I’m proud of being right there and close.”

The rain that slickened the tarmac held off for the women’s time trial, where Neben – a two-time world champion in the discipline – only had a four-second edge on Tayler Wiles at the intermediate check.

The 43-year-old Neben showed off her experience over the second half of the ride, putting more time into the field despite having no updates on time splits. She wound up finishing 15 seconds ahead of Wiles and 38 seconds ahead of Emma White to win her second straight national title and third overall.

“I don’t race with a radio. I go in with the strategy of racing my race, and riding the course the way I need to ride it,” explained Neben, a two-time Olympian. “I have different strengths and different weaknesses than other riders, so my approach is different.”

One of her weaknesses is accelerating out of near-dead stops, which made the U-turns that highlighted the course in Tennessee difficult. Neben had to make up the time on the long straights between them.

“I liked this course a lot better than last year. It’s more of a pure time trial course where you have to really focus and stay in the moment and pace yourself really well,” Wiles said. “I started to fade a little bit and really had to just push and mentally dig a little bit deeper. I had nothing in the last one-K and so I was just trying to get to the finish line as fast as I could.

“Amber Neben is world-class, a multi-world champion and I really respect her,” Wiles added, “so losing to her is still pretty good.”

The road cycling national championships resume Friday night with the men’s and women’s criteriums in downtown Knoxville, followed by the men’s and women’s road races on Sunday.