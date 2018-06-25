AP Images

Murray beats Wawrinka in second comeback match

Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
EASTBOURNE, England — Andy Murray beat Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 at the Eastbourne International on Monday in the second match of his comeback from long-term hip problems.

Murray returned last week at the Queen’s Club after 11 months out and lost to Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

Wawrinka’s erratic serve proved his downfall as, although he hit eight aces, he double-faulted four times, including on match point.

The Swiss player has also missed much of the past year through injury, including three months before his latest return last month.

Murray’s last success came in the fourth round of Wimbledon on July 10, 2017, when he was No. 1.

“I thought the first set I played well, second set was a little bit patchy at times, a bit nervous towards the end.

“When you’ve not played for the best part of a year, closing out the match against someone like Stan, who I’ve had lots of great matches with – tough, tough guy to play against – was tough. But delighted to get the win.”

Murray, who had an operation on his hip in January, will be hoping for a few more wins at Eastbourne before the start of his bid to win a third Wimbledon.

He next faces second-seeded Kyle Edmund, who overtook him as the British No. 1 while he was injured.

Another Briton is also through to the second round, after Jay Clarke beat Ryan Harrison of the United States 6-4, 6-1.

It was the teenager’s first ATP Tour win and his first victory over a player in the top 100. Harrison is ranked 58th.

Sixth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain also eased past Matteo Berrettini of Italy 7-5, 6-3.

Other winners included Jared Donaldson of the U.S., John Millman of Australia, and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Karolina Pliskova survived a scare to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and reach the third round.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, last year’s runner-up, had an easier passage as she beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2.

Pliskova had never lost a set to Pavlyuchenkova in five previous meetings but the Czech player struggled in the second set before prevailing 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

The second-seeded Pliskova hit nine aces in the first set and seemed on her way to another comfortable victory.

However, Pavlyuchenkova broke immediately in the second set and, although the Russian was broken back, she broke Pliskova’s serve again and two successive errors from her opponent saw her level on sets.

But there was to be no upset as Pliskova broke in the third game of the third set and, after saving a break point in the next game, she never looked back.

Pliskova broke again in the final game, sealing the match when Pavlyuchenkova hit the ball long.

Giorgi won the first two games against Wozniacki but that was to prove a false dawn for the Italian as three successive double faults appeared to shake her confidence and she lost the next six games and the first set, which Wozniacki sealed with a delightful shot down the line.

Wozniacki broke Giorgi at the start of the second set and the Danish player looked in impervious form as she stormed on to take the match, winning when Giorgi hit a forehand into the net.

Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska was one of a number playing first-round matches and the Polish player beat Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic of France beat local hope Heather Watson 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3.

Tomas Berdych out of Wimbledon with bad back

AP Images
Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
LONDON — Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because of a bad back.

Berdych announced his withdrawal on Twitter, saying he has been “struggling with back pain” for a couple of months.

The 19th-ranked Czech lost in the final at the All England Club eight years ago to Rafael Nadal.

Berdych also was a semifinalist at Wimbledon each of the past two years.

He says he tried various treatments for his back, but he is not in good enough health to compete.

The draw for Wimbledon is Friday. Play begins next week.

Djokovic ready for Wimbledon despite Queen’s final defeat

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Less than a month after casting doubt over his participation at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic is heading for the tournament as a genuine title contender.

Despite coming up just short in a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss to Marin Cilic in the Queen’s Club final on Sunday, Djokovic produced one of his best performances since missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury.

Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 in the second set and then won six consecutive points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level, before going on to win his second title at the Wimbledon warmup.

Djokovic was left in far more optimistic mood than when he came off the court after a French Open quarterfinal defeat to Marco Cecchinato on June 5.

“Well, I’m there,” said Djokovic, when asked if he’s back to top form, singling out his earlier win against Grigor Dimitrov “in straight sets, all straight sets until today … all in all, I think that the level of my tennis has been as good as it has been the last 12 months.”

Djokovic appeared untouchable when completing his career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open, but his only major final since then came at the U.S. Open later that season.

After struggling through the first half of 2017, with his only titles coming at smaller events in Doha and Eastbourne, the 12-time Grand Slam champion took six months off following Wimbledon due to a right elbow injury.

A fourth-round exit at the Australian Open on his return was followed by early defeats at Indian Wells and Miami. There were signs of improvement on clay as Djokovic reached the semifinals in Rome, but his ranking dropped to 22 following a crushing defeat to the unseeded Cecchinato in Paris.

Despite a tough draw on the grass courts of Queen’s Club, Djokovic reached the final without dropping a set.

“I think that most importantly for him he showed consistent level of play during all week, even against Dimitrov, even yesterday against Chardy. Today he was serving great,” Cilic said of Djokovic.

“So definitely he’s going to be one of the contenders to win (Wimbledon). Looking from the side and also playing him … I feel that he’s playing great tennis.”

But there’s one person who doesn’t appear so optimistic.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a contender … for a trophy or anything like that,” Djokovic said, basing that view on his results for the last 12 months. “I have to keep my expectations, you know, very low.”