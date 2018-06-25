Getty Images

Djokovic ready for Wimbledon despite Queen’s final defeat

LONDON (AP) Less than a month after casting doubt over his participation at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic is heading for the tournament as a genuine title contender.

Despite coming up just short in a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss to Marin Cilic in the Queen’s Club final on Sunday, Djokovic produced one of his best performances since missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury.

Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 in the second set and then won six consecutive points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level, before going on to win his second title at the Wimbledon warmup.

Djokovic was left in far more optimistic mood than when he came off the court after a French Open quarterfinal defeat to Marco Cecchinato on June 5.

“Well, I’m there,” said Djokovic, when asked if he’s back to top form, singling out his earlier win against Grigor Dimitrov “in straight sets, all straight sets until today … all in all, I think that the level of my tennis has been as good as it has been the last 12 months.”

Djokovic appeared untouchable when completing his career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open, but his only major final since then came at the U.S. Open later that season.

After struggling through the first half of 2017, with his only titles coming at smaller events in Doha and Eastbourne, the 12-time Grand Slam champion took six months off following Wimbledon due to a right elbow injury.

A fourth-round exit at the Australian Open on his return was followed by early defeats at Indian Wells and Miami. There were signs of improvement on clay as Djokovic reached the semifinals in Rome, but his ranking dropped to 22 following a crushing defeat to the unseeded Cecchinato in Paris.

Despite a tough draw on the grass courts of Queen’s Club, Djokovic reached the final without dropping a set.

“I think that most importantly for him he showed consistent level of play during all week, even against Dimitrov, even yesterday against Chardy. Today he was serving great,” Cilic said of Djokovic.

“So definitely he’s going to be one of the contenders to win (Wimbledon). Looking from the side and also playing him … I feel that he’s playing great tennis.”

But there’s one person who doesn’t appear so optimistic.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a contender … for a trophy or anything like that,” Djokovic said, basing that view on his results for the last 12 months. “I have to keep my expectations, you know, very low.”

Kvitova beats Rybarikova to retain Birmingham title

BIRMINGHAM, England — Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her Birmingham Classic title on Sunday as the Czech player continued her impressive form ahead of Wimbledon.

Kvitova hadn’t dropped a set in Birmingham but was tested by Rybarikova before eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The two-time Wimbledon champion turned on the style after losing the first set and sealed the match with an ace at the end of a love service game.

It was Kvitova’s fifth title this year, more than any other player on the tour.

If she maintains this high level for another three weeks, everything seems possible for the player whose career looked seriously in doubt 18 months ago after a knife attack at her home in December 2016.

Cilic saves match point vs. Djokovic to win Queen’s Club final

LONDON (AP) Marin Cilic has gone from Queen’s Club runner-up 12 months ago to being the 2018 champion. Now he wants to do the same at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Croat saved match point on his way to defeating Novak Djokovic 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the final on Sunday to claim his second title at the west London tournament.

Cilic was on the losing end of a similar result in last year’s final, as he spurned a match point in a loss to Feliciano Lopez, before greater disappointment followed as he lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Cilic said he was “feeling really confident about Wimbledon,” which starts July 2. “Hopefully,” said Cilic of a potential double grass-court triumph. “You know, if those things go like that every single time, that would be great.”

Although it was Djokovic’s first final in just short of a year, Cilic faced a formidable challenge as the Serb produced the kind of tennis that helped him amass 12 Grand Slam titles.

Having saved six break points, Djokovic struck with the first chance of his own to clinch a draining 67-minute first set, before a reversal of fortunes in the second.

The three-time Wimbledon champion wasted an early opportunity to break before Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 and then won six points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level the match.

Despite soaring temperatures, neither player backed off in a tense deciding set, with Cilic finally earning the first break point opportunities in the eighth game.

Djokovic saved the first but Cilic quickly earned a second with the shot of the match, a dipping forehand passing shot up the line, and Djokovic then wilted with a tame backhand into the net.

Cilic’s 2012 Queen’s Club triumph came in bizarre circumstances as David Nalbandian was disqualified for injuring a line judge, but this time he finished in style, producing a nerveless service game to seal victory in just under three hours.

“I felt that when I’m going to raise my level of the serving, I’m going to be the one who can even take control of the match,” Cilic said.

Despite a rare grass-court defeat to Borna Coric in the final at Halle, Germany, earlier on Sunday, Cilic isn’t counting on any let up from Federer.

“I think Roger’s motivational level is just slightly better and higher on Grand Slams,” said Cilic, “and you can see that throughout so many years that he’s been showing the best tennis at Grand Slam levels.”

 