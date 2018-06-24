Roger Federer upset by Borna Coric

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Croat saved three of the four break points he faced and took his second match point to end Federer’s 20-match winning streak on grass for his second career title.

Federer had been going for his 99th, one week after taking his 18th grass-court title in Stuttgart.

It would have been a record-extending 10th title from his 12th final in Halle.

The Swiss great remains two match wins away from matching Jimmy Connors’ all-time record of 174 victories on grass.

As a result of Federer’s loss, Rafael Nadal will reclaim top spot in the ATP rankings on June 25.