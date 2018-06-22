World Cup Odds: Brazil, Mexico, England weekend betting favorites

OddsSharkJun 22, 2018, 2:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazil seems to have an ideal scenario for growing into the World Cup tournament after being held to a draw in its opener.

Brazil is the -475 betting favorite with Costa Rica coming back at +1500 on the World Cup odds, while the draw is priced at +500 on the three-way moneyline for their World Cup matchup in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The big question might be how much Brazil, who tied its first game against Switzerland, will win by against Costa Rica. Neymar is penciled in to start as a winger after limping out of training earlier in the week, as both he and forward Gabriel Jesus look to score for the first time in the tournament.

Costa Rica had its hands full with Serbia forwards during its opener, so it’s reasonable to think Brazil should find a way to score at least two goals and deliver at -130 to win by more than 1.5 goals. Costa Rica failed to score in its first game and Brazil is priced at -200 to keep a clean sheet.

Serbia (+170) is a narrow favorite against Switzerland (+195, draw +195) in a matchup in Kaliningrad that might decide who will join Brazil as a Group E qualifier in the Round of 16. Since both teams had a result in their openers, a draw is a good possibility and the 0-0/1-1/2-2 choice in correct score group props offers value at +350.

Mexico (-145) faces South Korea (+475, +270 draw) in a Saturday matchup at Rostov-on-Don. Mexico has not won back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 2002. However, their Hirving Lorzano-led attack deserved to score more than one goal in their win against Germany and has a favorable matchup as South Korea has conceded goals in its last seven World Cup games.

Germany (-225) faces a practical must-win matchup against Sweden (+600, draw +360) in Sochi. With the way Germany was unimpressive in its loss against Mexico and with the way Sweden is an offensively limited but persistent team, the under on the 2.5 total seems like a wise choice.

England (-500) and Panama (+1600, draw +525) is a mismatch on the World Cup moneyline and most will be on the pitch at Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. England and Harry Kane generated a high volume of chances in its opener, while Panama broke clear a few times against powerhouse Belgium. The over on the 2.5 total pays even money.

Colombia (+120) and Poland (+240 draw +240) are each facing the risk of an early exit going into their matchup at Kazan. Neither side’s defense is airtight enough to expect a clean sheet, but neither 0-1 team can afford to lose the game. The under on the 2.5 total holds decent value at -130.

And Senegal (+125) faces Japan (+250, draw +215) at Yekaterinburg, with the winner set to gain control of Group H. That should make for a relatively wide-open game with an above-average chance of goals on both sides, yet the match has a modest 2.0 total.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news check out the OddsShark FC podcast with Andrew Avery, Rob Trites, and Craig Cormier. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com.

World Cup Odds: Portugal offers value against rival Spain

OddsSharkJun 14, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With each team dealing with distractions, it might be worth taking a chance on Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo against rival Spain in the big matchup on the first full day of World Cup action.

Spain is listed as a +105 betting favorite on Friday’s World Cup odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with Portugal coming back at +305, while the draw is priced at +225 on the three-way moneyline and there is a 2.0 total.

Favored Spain had a shake-up on Tuesday when manager Fernando Hierro was airlifted in after the shock firing of Julen Lopetegui. Spain’s defensive strength is also touch-and-go with right-back Dani Carjaval (hamstring).

That said, form in international play over the last year points to Spain, which is 7-0-3 (wins/losses/draws) in its last 10 international games whereas Portugal is 1-2-2 in its last five.

Being in Group B with the aforementioned European squads means Morocco (+120) and Iran (+280, draw +195) will each need to play to win in their matchup in St. Petersburg. The over on the 2.0 total is enticing at even money.

Uruguay (-185) faces Egypt (+600, draw +275) in Yekaterinburg. Egypt has failed to win any of its last six outings and might not have a fully healthy Mohamed Salah (shoulder), suggesting a likelihood of Uruguay grinding out a result in a game that finishes under the 2.5 total.

Argentina (-300) will ride the Lionel Messi effect against Iceland (+900, draw +400) in a Saturday World Cup betting matchup in Moscow. Iceland, with an attack built around Johann Berg Gudmundsson of Burnley, won’t roll over easily and the over on the 2.5 total should hit.

France (-425) is among the contenders on the overall odds to win the World Cup, while Australia (+1000, draw +550) will be looking to exasperate Les Bleus with defensive tactics in their matchup at Kazan. It might not come easily, but France has a strong chance to cover the minus-1.5 goals line.

Denmark (+135) is favored, but Peru (+220, +220 draw) takes a 15-match unbeaten streak into the matchup in Saransk, compared to the Danes’ four-game streak. Denmark’s last four matches have all finished below this match’s 2.5 total and a well-played 1-1 draw seems eminently possible.

Croatia (-135), paced by Barcelona midfielder Luka Modric, will be looking for a statement win against Nigeria (+400, +265 draw) at Kaliningrad. Nigeria is winless in its last four outings. Eight of Croatia’s last 10 matches and six of Nigeria’s last 10 have finished with fewer than 2.5 goals.

Defending champion Germany (-205) begins its quest for a repeat against Mexico (+575, +345 draw) at Moscow on Sunday. Since reunification, Germany is 6-0 in opening games with a 23-2 goal differential, so the form would suggest manager Joachim Low’s side can win convincingly.

There isn’t much value on playing Brazil (-245) for a likely win against Switzerland (+750, +370 draw) at Rostov-on-Don, but the favorites come in having recorded a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches. Switzerland has also had clean sheets in five of six outings, suggesting it’s unlikely both teams will score.

The matchup between Serbia (-110) and Costa Rica (+360, +225 draw) in Samara stacks up as projection vs. past performance. Serbia and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Newcastle United fame are overdue to convert age-group success to the senior level, while 2014 quarterfinalist Costa Rica has lost key defender Ronald Matarrita (hamstring) to injury.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news check out the OddsShark FC podcast with Andrew Avery, Rob Trites, and Craig Cormier. Listen to it at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com.

Lionel Messi, Neymar Betting Favorites for World Cup Golden Boot

OddsSharkJun 1, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Capturing the World Cup’s Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals in the tournament is not linked to being on the winning team, or even being a household name.

Three weeks before the tournament kicks off in Russia, Argentina’s Lionel Messi is a +850 favorite on the World Cup Golden Boot odds with Brazil’s Neymar a narrow second favorite at +900 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The award includes all games in the tournament, group and knockout, so it is not surprising that 18 of the 20 recipients of the award have played for a team that finished either first, second or third. Eleven of the 18 played on the third-place team, whose final game typically will have more scoring and less cautious play than the final.

Ronaldo (Brazil, 2002) is the only Golden Boot winner in the last nine World Cups who also played for the winning team.

That history might work against Messi, whose Argentina team is not being given much of a  chance to make a deep run. Neymar is also working his way back from a knee injury, raising concern about how much Brazil will turn him loose, particularly in the group games. Brazil teammate Roberto Firmino (+6600) of Liverpool fame could be worth a darkhorse pick on the Golden Boot betting lines.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (+1200) was second in goals scored at Euro 2016 and his country is likely to make it into the knockout round, although it has to contend with being in the same group as Spain.

The aforementioned “first, second or third” theory likely strikes wagering on England’s Harry Kane (+1600). Germany’s Timo Werner (+1600), whose team is the favorite on the odd to win the World Cup, has a much stronger likelihood of playing a full seven games. Germany typically also plays with only one striker, meaning service from the midfield won’t be split between two forwards.

France and Belgium are each being touted as strong possibilities to be semi-finalists, if not more. Antoine Griezmann (+1400) is the top Les Bleus player on the board, but young Kylian Mbappe (+3300) could have more breakout potential.

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku (+2000) has the lowest odds of any Belgium player, but Dries Mertens (+3300) of Napoli in Italy’s Serie A is worth considering as a longshot due to his speed and skill as a winger.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez (+5000) is the reigning Golden Boot winner. No player has ever won twice.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.