Halep withdraws from Eastbourne due to Achilles pain

Associated PressJun 21, 2018, 1:07 AM EDT
LONDON — Recently crowned French Open champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week’s Nature Valley International grass-court tournament in Eastbourne.

The top-ranked Halep says in a statement that she felt Achilles tendon pain and inflammation during her title run in Paris “and it has yet to fully recover.”

Halep adds that doctors have advised her to rest more “while continuing treatment.”

Eastbourne is a warmup for Wimbledon, which starts July 2.

Halep has not played since beating Sloane Stephens for the Roland Garros title earlier this month.

Magdalena shows form on grass in Birmingham

Associated PressJun 21, 2018, 1:09 AM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, England — Magdalena Rybarikova, who climbed almost 90 places last year to reach a career-high No. 17 in March, showed she might rise even further after rallying against Kristina Mladenovic 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals in Birmingham.

The Slovak accelerated toward victory against the former top 10 player from France with an array of slice ground strokes, clever approaches and sharp volleys. The range of shots worked excellently on the lush surface at the grass-court Nature Valley Classic and helped her take control midway through the second set.

Rybarikova last year reached the Wimbledon semifinals. She is a former champion here, winning the title in 2009.

In the first round she beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova for the loss of only five games but found it tougher against Mladenovic.

“I started to play very well,” Rybarikova said of her improvement from the fourth game of the second set against Mladenovic. “She served great to begin with and I struggled with my returns, but I kept fighting and my game improved a lot.

“I think I’d been a bit passive. The key was when I played more cross-court slices and drops and made an early break in the second set.

“That’s the way I am trying to play on grass. I am thankful that I have the game to do that. This court here really suits my game.”

At the changeover in the fifth game of the second set, Mladenovic’s morale appeared to plunge, and afterward her error ratio rose sharply with her standard dropping significantly.

The third set of a match which lasted nearly two hours took only 22 minutes, and long before the end the outcome had ceased to be in doubt.

Rybarikova next faces Slovenian qualifier Dalila Jakupovic, who on Tuesday overcame a difference in rankings of almost 100 places and saved four match points while beating seventh-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Jakupovic followed up Wednesday by getting past 18th-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan, who recently beat four former top-ranked opponents. Osaka was forced to retired injured after losing the first set 6-3.

Hewitt receives wild card for doubles at Wimbledon

Associated PressJun 21, 2018, 1:06 AM EDT
LONDON — Former singles champion Lleyton Hewitt and partner Alex Bolt have received a wild card entry into the men’s doubles competition at Wimbledon.

Tournament organizers did not offer a wild card to British player Dan Evans, who has returned from a year-long ban after testing positive for cocaine.

The 37-year-old Hewitt, who won the singles title at Wimbledon in 2001, has come out of retirement to play several doubles events this year. He reached the Australian Open quarterfinals with partner Sam Groth.

Evans has won 10 of 13 matches on grass this season, making him the most successful British player on the surface this year.

Wild cards for men’s singles were given to Liam Broady and Jay Clarke of Britain and Alex De Minaur of Australia – with the final five wild cards still to be announced.

Wild cards for women’s singles were awarded to Katie Boulter, Naomi Broady, Harriet Dart, Katy Dunne, Katie Swan, and Gabriella Taylor of Britain and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia – with one more to be announced.

Wiimbledon starts July 2.