Federer books Stuttgart final berth and reclaims No. 1

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Roger Federer defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (5) to book his place in the Stuttgart Open final and reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal on Saturday.
“It’s nice that it happened but I’ve other problems,” said Federer, playing his first tournament since March. “I hadn’t played in three months, it’s on grass, it’s fast and difficult to get so far here. Still, I’m delighted to have achieved it.”
The Swiss great will play Milos Raonic as he bids for his 18th grass-court title and 98th altogether.
Raonic earlier hit 19 aces and saved the only break point he faced as he defeated defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the other semifinal.
Federer was pushed all the way by the fourth-seeded Kyrgios, who had 23 aces.
Kyrgios forced a mini-break in the deciding tiebreak, but Federer remained steady and sent a short backhand past the Australian on his first match point to clinch the win.
Federer was trailing Nadal by 100 points at the start of the week and is guaranteed of taking the top spot on Monday regardless of how Sunday’s final goes.
It will be Raonic’s first final since the 2017 Istanbul Open. The Canadian won his last title at the 2016 Brisbane International.
LONDON (AP) Andy Murray has confirmed he will make his return to competitive tennis at the Queen’s Club tournament next week after almost a year out injured and faces Nick Kyrgios in his opening match.
The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.
Murray practiced at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s grass-court Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.
“Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play,” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.
Murray has a good record against 24th-ranked Kyrgios, winning all five of their meetings.
French Open champion Rafael Nadal withdrew Wednesday from Queen’s in an attempt to be ready for Wimbledon.
Queen’s is one of the main warmup tournaments for Wimbledon, which begins on July 2.
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Roger Federer defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the Stuttgart Open semifinals.
Federer was too good for his opponent even though the 75th-ranked Argentine produced one of his best matches on grass.
With the Swiss great serving for the match, Pella forced two break points for some late drama. But Federer answered with four points in a row to set up a meeting with Nick Kyrgios.
“I didn’t give Guido many chances to get into my service games, except maybe the last couple,” Federer said after only his second match since March 24. “I was happy that I also got more rhythm today.”
The fourth-seeded Kyrgios defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Federer can reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal with a win on Saturday.
“In the match that you play for world No. 1, it’s clearly going to be in the back of your head,” he said.
Defending champion Lucas Pouille will face Milos Raonic in the other semifinal.
Pouille defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3, and Raonic upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).