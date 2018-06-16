Federer beats Pella to book Stuttgart Open semifinal place

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Roger Federer defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the Stuttgart Open semifinals.
Federer was too good for his opponent even though the 75th-ranked Argentine produced one of his best matches on grass.
With the Swiss great serving for the match, Pella forced two break points for some late drama. But Federer answered with four points in a row to set up a meeting with Nick Kyrgios.
“I didn’t give Guido many chances to get into my service games, except maybe the last couple,” Federer said after only his second match since March 24. “I was happy that I also got more rhythm today.”
The fourth-seeded Kyrgios defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Federer can reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal with a win on Saturday.
“In the match that you play for world No. 1, it’s clearly going to be in the back of your head,” he said.
Defending champion Lucas Pouille will face Milos Raonic in the other semifinal.
Pouille defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3, and Raonic upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).
The third-seeded Czech dropped just six first-serve points and saved the only break he faced.
NOTTINGHAM, England — Johanna Konta won an all-British match against Heather Watson to reach the Nottingham Open quarterfinals on Friday.
It was a second meeting on the WTA tour for Britain’s top two female players and, like the previous one in Indian Wells last year, Konta came out on top.
The windy conditions made life difficult for both but ultimately it was the extra power of Konta, who reached the final here 12 months ago, that made the difference in a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory.
The fourth-seed Konta, who will face Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia next, was the second British player to advance after a career-best win by wild card Katie Boulter over former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur.
Boulter won 7-6 (6), 6-1 to reach her first WTA quarterfinals, and is set to break into the world’s top 50.
“She’s a Grand Slam winner, and it’s the first one of those that I’ve beaten,” she said. “I thought I held my nerve really well.”