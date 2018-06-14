Berdych beats Paire to reach Stuttgart quarters

STUTTGART, Germany — Tomas Berdych beat Benoit Paire 7-6 (3), 6-4 to end his five-match losing streak and reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open on Thursday.
The third-seeded Czech dropped just six first-serve points and saved the only break he faced.
Berdych next faces Milos Raonic, who beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-4. The seventh-seeded Canadian is going for his first title on grass.
Guido Pella of Argentina beat Indian qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Roger Federer.
Also, fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios returned from a right elbow injury to beat Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 for a match against Feliciano Lopez. Lopez progressed past Gilles Simon 7-6 (6), 6-4.
NOTTINGHAM, England — Johanna Konta won an all-British match against Heather Watson to reach the Nottingham Open quarterfinals on Friday.
It was a second meeting on the WTA tour for Britain’s top two female players and, like the previous one in Indian Wells last year, Konta came out on top.
The windy conditions made life difficult for both but ultimately it was the extra power of Konta, who reached the final here 12 months ago, that made the difference in a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory.
The fourth-seed Konta, who will face Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia next, was the second British player to advance after a career-best win by wild card Katie Boulter over former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur.
Boulter won 7-6 (6), 6-1 to reach her first WTA quarterfinals, and is set to break into the world’s top 50.
“She’s a Grand Slam winner, and it’s the first one of those that I’ve beaten,” she said. “I thought I held my nerve really well.”
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Roger Federer rallied to beat home favorite Mischa Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in his first match in nearly three months.
The Swiss great converted four of his 10 break points to end a two-match losing streak and start his grass-court season with a win.
Federer hadn’t played since March, when he lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis and Juan Martin del Potro in Miami and Indian Wells, respectively. He skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row.
Zverev had never won a set against Federer in their five previous meetings, but he took the first before the second-ranked Swiss upped his game and broke the German twice to force the decider.
Federer lost to another German, Tommy Haas, in his Stuttgart opener last year, but will now face Guido Pella or Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the quarterfinals.
Indian qualifier Gunneswaran upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-3 in their first-round match.
There were also wins for Milos Raonic and Maximilian Marterer in the first round, while Denis Istomin defeated Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.
Defending champion Lucas Pouille faced German wild-card entry Rudolf Molleker later Wednesday.