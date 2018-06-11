Owners: Triple Crown winner Justify will race again

NEW YORK (AP) Triple Crown winner Justify will get a well-deserved break and then race again this year, although no date or location has been targeted yet after the colt came out of his Belmont Stakes victory in good condition.
Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm said Sunday the multi-owner group that controls Justify wants to share the horse with the public by racing him. A plan will be formulated once the chestnut colt recovers from a compressed schedule that saw him win six races over 111 days since his debut on Feb. 18.
Justify is set to return to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. On June 17, the colt will travel to trainer Bob Baffert’s base in Southern California to await his next move.
Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner and second in four years with a victory Saturday in the Belmont after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.
After the Justify 150th Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown was secured, the betting and payout information was released. See it below.
The above graphic translated: If you bet the $2 exacta — meaning you bet on who the top two finshers of the race would be — you were paid $89. The $1 trifecta (top three finishers) paid out $229.74 and the $1 superfecta paid out $1,051.50.
Per CNBC, the $1.5 million purse for the race is divided among the top eight finishers, with Justify earning $800,000. In total, the Triple Crown netted trainer Bob Baffert $2,940,000 between the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.
“It’s very emotional for me,” Baffert said of the victory. “He was showing me the same signs [as 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah]. He was showing me that brilliance, a superior horse. He could have won every race on the under card today, he’s just that kind of horse.”
Justify made history Saturday at Belmont, becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.
Not only did the thoroughbred win the race, he did so while pacing the pack throughout, pulling away at the final moments to clinch the milestone feat.
WATCH: JUSTIFY CLAIMS 13TH TRIPLE CROWN
“This horse ran a tremendous race,” said jockey Mike Smith said afterward. “He’s so gifted. He’s sent from heaven, it’s just amazing. I can’t describe the emotions going through my body right now.”
“He was showing me the same signs [as American Pharoah],” added trainer Bob Baffert. “He was showing me that brilliance, a superior horse. He could have won every race on the under card today, he’s just that kind of horse.”
Here’s the full field finish for the race.
Justify
Gronkowski
Hofburg
Vino Rosso
Tenfold
Baravazo
Free Drop Billy
Restoring Hope
Blended Citizen
Noble Indy