Eddie Olczyk offers Belmont picks

By NBC SportsJun 9, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
NBC Sports horse racing analyst Eddie Olczyk offers his picks to win the Belmont Stakes.

Edzo accurately predicted the trifecta at this year’s Kentucky Derby by going with Justify, Good Magic and Audible.

RACE 6 (JAIPUR)

8 – HOLDING GOLD

5 – DISCO PARTNER

2 – PURE SENSATION

 

RACE 7 (WOODY STEPHENS)

1 – MADISON’S LUNA

3 – ENGAGE

6 – STILL HAVING FUN

 

RACE 8 (LONGINES JUST A GAME STAKES)

3 – OFF LIMITS

1 – ON LEAVE

4 – LULL

 

RACE 9 (RUNHAPPY MET MILE)

1 –  MIND YOUR BISCUITS

4 – MCCRAKEN

11 – AWESOME SLEW

 

RACE 10 (WOODFORD RESERVE MANHATTAN)

3 – HI HAPPY

8 – SADLER’S JOY

10 – BEACH PATROL

12 – MULTIPLIER

 

RACE 11 (BELMONT STAKES)

1 – JUSTIFY

4 – HOFBURG

10 – BLENDED CITIZEN

8 – VINO ROSSO

OddsSharkJun 9, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Running from the rail post and facing horses who are better rested could derail Justify’s bid for horse racing’s Triple Crown.

As one would expect with the chestnut colt who has won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify is the -110 favorite on the 2018 Belmont Stakes odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 1½-mile race, the final jewel in the Triple Crown, takes place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday.

Thirty-five horses have gone into the Belmont with a chance to win the Triple Crown but only 12 have completed the feat, with American Pharoah being the most recent in 2015. Many owners and trainers hold back their horses from the Preakness.

Justify and jockey Mike Smith have drawn gate 1, meaning that it will be an absolute must for the colt to have the same speed he has shown in previous starts, especially during the first quarter-mile.

Hofburg (+450) is a deserving second favorite on the Belmont Stakes betting lines but is running from gate 4 and that could limit his chance to break from the outside. Bravazo (+750), who is in gate 3, has flashed potential this spring and had a great effort in the Preakness but might be too much of a wild card.

The value play could be Tenfold (+1000), who ran third in the Preakness and will have the more favorable No. 7 position. Bettors who read into pedigree have likely already noted Tenfold is a son of Tapit, who has sired three of the past four Belmont Stakes winners.

Blended Citizen (+1800), who has the outside No. 10 position, could be in the running to at least show after having success on the same track on May 12 when he won the Peter Pan Stakes, which is only nine furlongs to the Belmont’s 12. In 2014, a Peter Pan winner, Tonalist, squelched California Chrome’s Triple Crown bid.

The two Todd Pletcher-trained racers, Vino Rosso (+900) and Noble Indy (+2800), will break side-by-side from gates 8 and 9 respectively. At those odds, Noble Indy might be worth taking a flyer on, given that Pletcher has trained three Belmont Stakes winners.

The rest of the 10-horse field consists of Gronkowski (+2500, gate 6), Free Drop Billy (+3000, gate 2) and Restoring Hope (+3300, gate 5).

The rest of the 10-horse field consists of Gronkowski (+2500, gate 6), Free Drop Billy (+3000, gate 2) and Restoring Hope (+3300, gate 5).

 

 

Justify enjoys ‘smooth’ gallop in final Belmont drill

Associated PressJun 8, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Justify turned in another strong gallop Friday in his final preparation for a Triple Crown bid in the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes.

The chestnut colt will be the odds-on favorite Saturday to become the 13th horse to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Similar to Thursday, Justify went 1 3-8 miles in what Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert calls “another smooth, good day.” He says Justify has been “moving over the track really well,” adding “this is what a trainer hopes to see the day before his horse runs.”

Baffert will be looking to saddle a second Triple Crown champion following American Pharoah in 2015.

Ron Turcotte was among those watching Justify’s final Belmont drill. Turcotte rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973 and now needs a wheelchair since a racing spill in 1978.