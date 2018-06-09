2018 Belmont Stakes: Justify wins Belmont to earn 13th Triple Crown in history

By Daniel ShiferawJun 9, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Justify raced into history Saturday, becoming to the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown as he finished first in the 150th Belmont Stakes.

The chestnut colt, jockeyed by Mike Smith, paced the group all race long, eventually pulling away in the closing moments for a wire-to-wire win. Gronkowski was the runner up and Hofburg finished third.

“This horse ran a tremendous race,” an emotional Smith said afterward. “He’s so gifted. He’s sent from heaven, it’s just amazing. I can’t describe the emotions going through my body right now. ”

The victory marks the second time trainer Bob Baffert has accomplished the historic feat in five tries, as he also trained the most recent Triple Crown winner in American Pharoah in 2015. The win also keeps Justify’s undefeated record in tact.

“It’s very emotional for me,” Baffert said , noting the early signs he saw from his horse that a Triple Crown was possible. “He was showing me the same signs [as American Pharoah]. He was showing me that brilliance, [a] superior horse. He could have won every race on the under card today, he’s just that kind of horse.”

The victorious thoroughbred was able to take home the victory from post No. 1, a position Baffert has said previously that he prefers to avoid. Overcoming the unenviable spot added Justify to a list of Triple Crown winners Citation, Assault, Gallant Fox and Sir Barton who have won from No. 1.

With a new entry, here’s the full list of Triple Crown winners:

2018 – Justify

2015 – American Pharoah

1978 – Affirmed

1977 – Seattle Slew

1973 – Secretariat

1948 – Citation

1946 – Assault

1943 – Count Fleet

1941 – Whirlaway

1937 – War Admiral

1935 – Omaha

1930 – Gallant Fox

1919 – Sir Barton

 

Eddie Olczyk offers Belmont picks

By NBC SportsJun 9, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports horse racing analyst Eddie Olczyk offers his picks to win the Belmont Stakes.

Edzo accurately predicted the trifecta at this year’s Kentucky Derby by going with Justify, Good Magic and Audible.

The Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and more

RACE 6 (JAIPUR)

8 – HOLDING GOLD

5 – DISCO PARTNER

2 – PURE SENSATION

 

RACE 7 (WOODY STEPHENS)

1 – MADISON’S LUNA

3 – ENGAGE

6 – STILL HAVING FUN

 

RACE 8 (LONGINES JUST A GAME STAKES)

3 – OFF LIMITS

1 – ON LEAVE

4 – LULL

 

RACE 9 (RUNHAPPY MET MILE)

1 –  MIND YOUR BISCUITS

4 – MCCRAKEN

11 – AWESOME SLEW

 

RACE 10 (WOODFORD RESERVE MANHATTAN)

3 – HI HAPPY

8 – SADLER’S JOY

10 – BEACH PATROL

12 – MULTIPLIER

 

RACE 11 (BELMONT STAKES)

1 – JUSTIFY

4 – HOFBURG

10 – BLENDED CITIZEN

8 – VINO ROSSO

Favorite Justify Faces Fresh Rivals at 2018 Belmont Stakes

OddsSharkJun 9, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Running from the rail post and facing horses who are better rested could derail Justify’s bid for horse racing’s Triple Crown.

As one would expect with the chestnut colt who has won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify is the -110 favorite on the 2018 Belmont Stakes odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 1½-mile race, the final jewel in the Triple Crown, takes place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday.

Thirty-five horses have gone into the Belmont with a chance to win the Triple Crown but only 12 have completed the feat, with American Pharoah being the most recent in 2015. Many owners and trainers hold back their horses from the Preakness.

Justify and jockey Mike Smith have drawn gate 1, meaning that it will be an absolute must for the colt to have the same speed he has shown in previous starts, especially during the first quarter-mile.

Hofburg (+450) is a deserving second favorite on the Belmont Stakes betting lines but is running from gate 4 and that could limit his chance to break from the outside. Bravazo (+750), who is in gate 3, has flashed potential this spring and had a great effort in the Preakness but might be too much of a wild card.

The value play could be Tenfold (+1000), who ran third in the Preakness and will have the more favorable No. 7 position. Bettors who read into pedigree have likely already noted Tenfold is a son of Tapit, who has sired three of the past four Belmont Stakes winners.

Blended Citizen (+1800), who has the outside No. 10 position, could be in the running to at least show after having success on the same track on May 12 when he won the Peter Pan Stakes, which is only nine furlongs to the Belmont’s 12. In 2014, a Peter Pan winner, Tonalist, squelched California Chrome’s Triple Crown bid.

The two Todd Pletcher-trained racers, Vino Rosso (+900) and Noble Indy (+2800), will break side-by-side from gates 8 and 9 respectively. At those odds, Noble Indy might be worth taking a flyer on, given that Pletcher has trained three Belmont Stakes winners.

The rest of the 10-horse field consists of Gronkowski (+2500, gate 6), Free Drop Billy (+3000, gate 2) and Restoring Hope (+3300, gate 5).

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

 

 