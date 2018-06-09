2018 Belmont Stakes: Full Blemont Stakes results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justify made history Saturday at Belmont, becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

Not only did the thoroughbred win the race, he did so while pacing the pack throughout, pulling away at the final moments to clinch the milestone feat.

WATCH: JUSTIFY CLAIMS 13TH TRIPLE CROWN

“This horse ran a tremendous race,” said jockey Mike Smith said afterward. “He’s so gifted. He’s sent from heaven, it’s just amazing. I can’t describe the emotions going through my body right now.”

“He was showing me the same signs [as American Pharoah],” added trainer Bob Baffert. “He was showing me that brilliance, a superior horse. He could have won every race on the under card today, he’s just that kind of horse.”

Here’s the full field finish for the race.

Justify

Gronkowski

Hofburg

Vino Rosso

Tenfold

Baravazo

Free Drop Billy

Restoring Hope

Blended Citizen

Noble Indy