2018 Belmont: Full payouts after Justify’s Triple Crown victory

After the Justify 150th Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown was secured, the betting and payout information was released. See it below.

The above graphic translated: If you bet the $2 exacta — meaning you bet on who the top two finshers of the race would be — you were paid $89. The $1 trifecta (top three finishers) paid out $229.74 and the $1 superfecta paid out $1,051.50.

Per CNBC, the $1.5 million purse for the race is divided among the top eight finishers, with Justify earning $800,000. In total, the Triple Crown netted trainer Bob Baffert $2,940,000 between the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

“It’s very emotional for me,” Baffert said of the victory. “He was showing me the same signs [as 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah]. He was showing me that brilliance, a superior horse. He could have won every race on the under card today, he’s just that kind of horse.”