Who is American Pharoah? | NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American Pharoah joined an exclusive club in 2015 as he galloped to the first Triple Crown in 37 years. Since then, no horse has been able to complete the historic task.

Justify will try and join the party on Saturday on NBC at Belmont Park as he goes for the last leg of the Triple Crown.

Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where To Watch and More

American Pharoah and Justify were both trained by Bob Baffert, who is hoping for his third win at Belmont.

The six-year-old American Pharoah won nine of his 11 career races and has retired from competition.

As of 2016, American Pharoah’s stud fee was reportedly listed at $200,000.

What: 150th Belmont Stakes

When: June 9, 2018

Post time: 6:37 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app