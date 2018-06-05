Who is Mike Smith? | NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justify jockey Mike Smith is just one win away from the ultimate horse racing goal: the Triple Crown.

The 52-year-old from New Mexico has found plenty of success during his Hall of Fame career.

Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where To Watch and More

Smith has tallied 5,462 career wins, earning over $312 million. He’s 22nd on the all time wins list for jockeys. Other notable horses Smith has jockeyed are Zenyatta and Giacomo.

But his biggest race of his career may be this Saturday at Belmont Park, where he has won twice before (2010, 2013).

What: 150th Belmont Stakes

When: June 9, 2018

Post time: 6:37 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app