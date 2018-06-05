Who is Bob Baffert? | NBC Sports

Bob Baffert has a chance to add to his already incredible resume with another Triple Crown winner if Justify takes the 2018 Belmont Stakes.
Baffert, 65, is the trainer of Justify, who has won every race he has run in so far in his racing career (five out of five). If Justify wins at Belmont Park on Saturday, Baffert will win his second Triple Crown of his career after first achieving the feat with American Pharoah in 2015.
Baffert’s horses have won 2,848 races during the trainer’s career. Baffert has won five Kentucky Derbies, seven Preaknesses and two Belmonts.
Baffert’s estimated career earnings come in at over $276 million.
What: 150th Belmont Stakes
When: June 9, 2018
Post time: 6:37 p.m ET
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app
American Pharoah joined an exclusive club in 2015 as he galloped to the first Triple Crown in 37 years. Since then, no horse has been able to complete the historic task.
Justify will try and join the party on Saturday on NBC at Belmont Park as he goes for the last leg of the Triple Crown.
American Pharoah and Justify were both trained by Bob Baffert, who is hoping for his third win at Belmont.
The six-year-old American Pharoah won nine of his 11 career races and has retired from competition.
As of 2016, American Pharoah’s stud fee was reportedly listed at $200,000.
Justify jockey Mike Smith is just one win away from the ultimate horse racing goal: the Triple Crown.
The 52-year-old from New Mexico has found plenty of success during his Hall of Fame career.
Smith has tallied 5,462 career wins, earning over $312 million. He’s 22nd on the all time wins list for jockeys. Other notable horses Smith has jockeyed are Zenyatta and Giacomo.
But his biggest race of his career may be this Saturday at Belmont Park, where he has won twice before (2010, 2013).
