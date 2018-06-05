Who is Bob Baffert? | NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bob Baffert has a chance to add to his already incredible resume with another Triple Crown winner if Justify takes the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

Baffert, 65, is the trainer of Justify, who has won every race he has run in so far in his racing career (five out of five). If Justify wins at Belmont Park on Saturday, Baffert will win his second Triple Crown of his career after first achieving the feat with American Pharoah in 2015.

Baffert’s horses have won 2,848 races during the trainer’s career. Baffert has won five Kentucky Derbies, seven Preaknesses and two Belmonts.

Baffert’s estimated career earnings come in at over $276 million.

What: 150th Belmont Stakes

When: June 9, 2018

Post time: 6:37 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app