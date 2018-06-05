AP Photo

Justify draws No. 1 post for Belmont Stakes

Associated PressJun 5, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Something Bob Baffert always dreads has come true ahead of the Belmont Stakes: Justify drew the No. 1 post for the colt’s bid to sweep the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner was made the early 4-5 favorite in the 10-horse field for Saturday’s race.

Baffert is not a fan of the inside post for his horses, no matter what the race.

“I never do like to draw the rail, but my horses seem to live in it,” he said Tuesday at Citi Field before throwing out the first pitch at the Orioles-Mets game. “We have it, we can’t change it. We’ll deal with it.”

Justify won the first two legs of the series from the No. 7 post. He ran on sloppy tracks both times and the forecast for Saturday calls for a 60 percent chance of rain.

This time the No. 7 hole went to Tenfold. The colt was a fast-closing third in the Preakness and is 12-1 for the Belmont.

Hofburg was made the 9-2 second choice. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, the colt finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness.

The only other horses with single-digit odds are Preakness runner-up Bravazo and Vino Rosso, both at 8-1. Vino Rosso finished ninth in the Derby and didn’t run in the Preakness.

Justify and Bravazo, trained by D. Wayne Lukas, are the only two horses that will have run in all three Triple Crown races. Bravazo was sixth in the Derby and came running late to finish a half-length behind Justify in the Preakness.

Gronkowski is a 12-1 long shot, no doubt attractive odds for his part-owner Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots tight end. He and teammate Tom Brady have wagered together at the Derby in past years.

The Britain-based colt is a newcomer to the Triple Crown trail. He got sick and missed the Derby and has been waiting to make his U.S. debut in the grueling Belmont.

The field for the 150th Belmont in post position order with jockeys and odds: Justify, Mike Smith, 4-5; Free Drop Billy, Robby Albarado, 30-1; Bravazo, Luis Saez, 8-1; Hofburg, Irad Ortiz Jr., 9-2; Restoring Hope, Florent Geroux, 30-1; Gronkowski, Jose Ortiz, 12-1; Tenfold, Ricardo Santana Jr., 12-1; Vino Rosso, John Velazquez, 8-1; Noble Indy, Javier Castellano, 30-1; Blended Citizen, Kyle Frey, 15-1.

5 Horses Who Lost the Triple Crown | NBC Sports

By NBC SportsJun 5, 2018, 9:08 PM EDT
While Justify is the heavy favorite heading into the 2018 Belmont Stakes, the undefeated colt had a tight race in the Preakness Stakes and is facing a difficult field again this Saturday on NBC.

Winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes is no guarantee that the Belmont is a lock.

Here are the five most recent horses that won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes but came up short at Belmont Park.

California Chrome (2014): Finished fourth in Belmont

Big Brown (2008): Did not finish Belmont

Smarty Jones (2004): Finished second in Belmont

Funny Cide (2003): Finished third in Belmont

War Emblem (2002): Finished eighth in Belmont

What: 150th Belmont Stakes
When: June 9, 2018
Post time: 6:37 p.m ET
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app

By NBC SportsJun 5, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Justify will look to complete the Triple Crown bid on Saturday at Belmont from the No. 1 post as the 2018 Belmont Stakes post position draw was announced.

Trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, Justify will look to be the first horse to win the Triple Crown since American Pharoah in 2015.

Check out the post positions and odds for the rest of the Belmont Stakes contenders:

  1. Justify (4/5)
  2. Free Drop Billy (30/1)
  3. Bravazo (8/1)
  4. Hofburg (9/2)
  5. Restoring Hope (30/1)
  6. Gronkowski (12/1)
  7. Tenfold (12/1)
  8. Vino Rosso (8/1)
  9. Noble Indy (30/1)
  10. Blended Citizen (15/1)

Tapwrit won the Belmont Stakes last year from the No. 2 post.

