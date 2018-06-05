2018 Belmont Stakes: What time does the Belmont Stakes Start?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All eyes will be on Belmont Park on Saturday as Justify goes for the Triple Crown in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Justify (4/5 odds), trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, will head to the post at 6:37 p.m. ET with the rest of the contenders. The undefeated colt will start from the No. 1 post.

Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where To Watch and More

Here are the rest of the post positions for Saturday’s big race from New York:

Justify Free Drop Billy Bravazo Hofburg Restoring Hope Gronkowski Tenfold Vino Rosso Noble Indy Blended Citizen

What: 150th Belmont Stakes

When: June 9, 2018

Post time: 6:37 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app