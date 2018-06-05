2018 Belmont Stakes Odds: Horses, Lineup and Contenders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justify finds himself in a familiar position heading into Saturday’s race at Belmont Park as the heavy favorite in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Starting from the No. 1 post, Justify holds 4/5 odds to win the Belmont as he goes for the Triple Crown. The last Triple Crown winner was American Pharoah in 2015.

Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where To Watch and More

Justify’s biggest competition could come from Hofburg (8/2) from the No. 4 post or Bravazo (8/1), who came in a close second in the Preakness Stakes, from the No. 3 post.

Here are the rest of the odds for the Belmont contenders for Saturday’s race on NBC:

Justify (4/5) Free Drop Billy (30/1) Bravazo (8/1) Hofburg (9/2) Restoring Hope (30/1) Gronkowski (12/1) Tenfold (12/1) Vino Rosso (8/1) Noble Indy (30/1) Blended Citizen (15/1)

What: 150th Belmont Stakes

When: June 9, 2018

Post time: 6:37 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app