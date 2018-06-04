Justify works out at Churchill ahead of Triple Crown pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Justify has finished a five-furlong workout at Churchill Downs in preparation for the Belmont Stakes and pursuit of a Triple Crown.
Trainer Bob Baffert watched the colt cover the distance in 1 minute, 1.40 seconds on Monday morning with jockey Martin Garcia aboard. Justify galloped out six furlongs in 1:13.60 and seven in 1:27.20 with about 100 spectators watching on the front stretch and just as many on the backside.
Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where To Watch and More
Justify’s workout comes nearly a week after running a half mile in 46.80 seconds in preparation for Saturday’s 1+-mile race. Baffert says the horse is relaxed, the workout went smooth and “all seems good.”
Justify aims to follow American Pharoah’s 2015 Triple Crown triumph with Baffert and become the 13th horse to win the Derby, Preakness and Belmont. The colt will leave Wednesday for New York.
After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes to claim the first two jewels of the Triple Crown, Justify has an opportunity to reach rarefied air in the sport of horse racing by winning the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.
Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, Justify will need to show he can endure the increased distance to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown, and second in four years since American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015.
Justify will not have to contend with Audible in the pursuit of history, as Trainer Todd Pletcher revealed that the colt will target summer runs at Saratoga in either the Jim Dandy Stakes or Haskel Invitational instead.
The Belmont Stakes is dubbed “The test of the Champion” for a reason, as 23 horses that won the first two jewels of the Triple Crown have come up short in the Belmont.
Here is the full list of Triple Crown winners:
2015 – American Pharoah
1978 – Affirmed
1977 – Seattle Slew
1973 – Secretariat
1948 – Citation
1946 – Assault
1943 – Count Fleet
1941 – Whirlaway
1937 – War Admiral
1935 – Omaha
1930 – Gallant Fox
1919 – Sir Barton
