Sloane Stephens into first quarterfinal at French Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American Sloane Stephens is into her first quarterfinal at the French Open, having stalled in the fourth round on four previous occasions.

Stephens, the U.S. Open champion in 2017, blew past Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 6-0 in just 52 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 25th-seeded Kontaveit was unable to exert any pressure on the 10th-seeded Stephens with her error-strewn game.

Stephens faced no break points.

Kontaveit made 21 unforced errors and hit just six clean winners.