Serena, Venus Williams out of French Open doubles

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, are out of the French Open doubles tournament.
The third-seeded pairing of Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez beat the Americans 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Serena Williams plays Maria Sharapova on Monday for a place in the women’s singles quarterfinals.
Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer’s mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros by beating No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
It’s also Djokovic’s 12th career trip to the round of eight in Paris, a record for the 50-year professional era. Djokovic advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Rafael Nadal can pull even with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday.
The straightforward victory for 2016 French Open champion Djokovic was his 200th career tour-level win on clay.
U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.
On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded American had two match points at 5-2 and 40-15. But Buzarnescu fought back to break Keys and then clenched her fist after holding for 5-4.
Serving a second time for the match, the 23-year-old Keys let out a scream of “Come on!” when she hit a superb cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.
Seconds later, she threw her head back after serving a booming ace that flew past Buzarnescu before she could react.
Keys next faces either No. 26 Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva.
It was a good tournament for the 30-year-old Buzarnescu — seeded 31st — a former Ph.D. student who has climbed more than 300 ranking spots in the last year.