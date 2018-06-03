Djokovic in 9th French Open quarterfinal in a row

Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer’s mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros by beating No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
It’s also Djokovic’s 12th career trip to the round of eight in Paris, a record for the 50-year professional era. Djokovic advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Rafael Nadal can pull even with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday.
The straightforward victory for 2016 French Open champion Djokovic was his 200th career tour-level win on clay.
U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.
On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded American had two match points at 5-2 and 40-15. But Buzarnescu fought back to break Keys and then clenched her fist after holding for 5-4.
Serving a second time for the match, the 23-year-old Keys let out a scream of “Come on!” when she hit a superb cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.
Seconds later, she threw her head back after serving a booming ace that flew past Buzarnescu before she could react.
Keys next faces either No. 26 Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva.
It was a good tournament for the 30-year-old Buzarnescu — seeded 31st — a former Ph.D. student who has climbed more than 300 ranking spots in the last year.
American Sloane Stephens is into her first quarterfinal at the French Open, having stalled in the fourth round on four previous occasions.
Stephens, the U.S. Open champion in 2017, blew past Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 6-0 in just 52 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The 25th-seeded Kontaveit was unable to exert any pressure on the 10th-seeded Stephens with her error-strewn game.
Stephens faced no break points.
Kontaveit made 21 unforced errors and hit just six clean winners.