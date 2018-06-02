AP Photo

Stephens through to French Open fourth round

Jun 2, 2018
PARIS — Sloane Stephens is through to the fourth round of the French Open for a fifth time in her seven visits to Roland Garros.

The 10th-seeded American beat Camila Giorgi of Italy 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 on Saturday.

Stephens, the US Open champion in 2017, plays Anett Kontaveit in the fourth round.

The 25th-seeded Estonian advanced by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Stephens failed to reach round four at Roland Garros in 2011, when she lost in the first round at her first French Open, and in 2016, when she lost in the third round.

Nadal beats Gasquet to reach fourth round

Jun 2, 2018
PARIS — Defending champion Rafael Nadal has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Richard Gasquet, improving to 16-0 against the Frenchman.

The 27th-seeded Gasquet trailed 5-0 in the first set before winning the next three games and moving 30-0 ahead on Nadal’s serve.

It was only a brief rally, as Nadal responded in his usual clinical way.

He streaked ahead 4-0 in the second set and did the same in the third before Gasquet finally held serve after a long fifth game. After earning applause from Nadal following a superb cushioned drop shot at the net, he ended that game with an ace.

Nadal clinched victory on his first match point when Gasquet chopped a backhand long. He has now failed to even take a set off Nadal in 11 straight matches.

The top-ranked Spaniard is chasing a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros. He next faces unseeded German Maximilian Marterer in their first career meeting.

Sharapova, Muguruza reach fourth round at French Open

Jun 2, 2018
PARIS — Former champion Maria Sharapova reached the fourth round of the French Open with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win against Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Russian, seeded 28th after missing this tournament the last two years, needed 59 minutes to win on Court Philippe Chatrier. She broke serve five times against the sixth-seeded Czech.

Sharapova, who has won two of her five majors at Roland Garros, could next face Serena Williams in what would be their 22nd career meeting.

Williams was in action later Saturday against 11th-seeded Julia Goerges, her toughest test yet since returning to Grand Slam tennis after giving birth. They were scheduled to play in the afternoon on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, also impressed on the main court. She needed just over one hour to beat Samantha Stosur of Australia 6-0, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens also advanced to the fourth round, but the 10th-seeded American had a much more difficult time beating Italy’s Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 8-6. Stephens next faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who won 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4) against No. 8-seeded Petra Kvitova.

There was another upset as unseeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko defeated 19th-seeded Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4.

Top-seeded Simona Halep later faced Andrea Petkovic of Germany on the new Court 18.

In men’s third-round action, unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov completed a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win against 15th-seeded Lucas Pouille of France. Their match was suspended for rain late Friday.

Fabio Fognini beat Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, while Maximilian Marterer won 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 against Jurgen Zopp.

Rafael Nadal was up later on Chatrier, targeting a 16th consecutive win against Richard Gasquet. The top-ranked Spaniard is trying to win a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros.