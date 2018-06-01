Williams sisters reach third round in doubles

PARIS — Venus Williams and Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the French Open in doubles.
The American sisters beat Sara Errani and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2, clinching the first set just as rain started to fall on Court 7.
The Williams-Williams duo last competed at a major tournament together at Wimbledon in 2016. They won their 14th Grand Slam title in doubles at the All England Club.
Serena Williams, who gave birth to a daughter in September, is playing in Grand Slam singles for the first time in 16 months. She has reached the third round at Roland Garros, but her older sister lost in the first round.
Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.
After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, the 20th-seeded Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut’s serve early in the fourth set to take control.
Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco.
Djokovic won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros two years ago.
PARIS — Serena Williams trailed by a set and a break at the French Open before recalibrating her shots, erasing that deficit and beating 17th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round.
Williams had all sorts of trouble in the opening set, making 12 unforced errors and only three winners. But she began putting the ball right where she wanted early in the second set, accompanying nearly every point she won with a celebratory yell and fist pump. It took about 15 minutes for Williams to take four games in a row and control of that set.
Williams broke to lead 2-1 in the third, held for 3-1, and was on her way at Court Philippe Chatrier.
The 36-year-old American is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament in 16 months — and first since giving birth to a daughter about nine months ago.
Williams has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Roland Garros.