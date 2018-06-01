Every Triple Crown Winner So Far…

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes to claim the first two jewels of the Triple Crown, Justify has an opportunity to reach rarefied air in the sport of horse racing by winning the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, Justify will need to show he can endure the increased distance to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown, and second in four years since American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015.

Belmont Stakes: What Time, Where To Watch and More

Having completed a half-mile workout at Churchill Downs in preparation, Justify is progressing well according to Baffert, with another workout slated before making the journey to New York.

Justify will not have to contend with Audible in the pursuit of history, as Trainer Todd Pletcher revealed that the colt will target summer runs at Saratoga in either the Jim Dandy Stakes or Haskel Invitational instead.

The Belmont Stakes is dubbed “The test of the Champion” for a reason, as 23 horses that won the first two jewels of the Triple Crown have come up short in the Belmont.

Here is the full list of Triple Crown winners:

2015 – American Pharoah

1978 – Affirmed

1977 – Seattle Slew

1973 – Secretariat

1948 – Citation

1946 – Assault

1943 – Count Fleet

1941 – Whirlaway

1937 – War Admiral

1935 – Omaha

1930 – Gallant Fox

1919 – Sir Barton

Watch the 150th Belmont Stakes on NBC and the NBC Sports app on June 9!