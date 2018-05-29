Sharapova given tough challenge on Paris return

PARIS (AP) Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova of Russia has been pushed to three sets in her return to the Paris Grand Slam following a two-year absence.
Sharapova was given a tough challenge by Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp but eventually prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
It was Sharapova’s first win at the French Open since 2015 after she served a drug ban in 2016 and was not granted a wild card last year.
Sharapova led 6-1, 4-3 but lost the next six games as Hogenkamp led 3-0 in the decider. Sharapova managed to turn things around and Hogenkamp angrily tossed her racket at the red clay after Sharapova resisted pressure on her serve in the sixth game, saving two break points.
PARIS (AP) Serena Williams returned to Grand Slam tennis with a fashion statement.
Williams wore a black bodysuit with long leggings and a red waistband for her first-round French Open match at Court Philippe Chatrier.
It called to mind Williams’ black “catsuit” that she wore at the 2002 U.S. Open.
The new outfit also was reminiscent of the tight-fitting white bodysuit that American player Anne White wore at Wimbledon in 1985.
Tuesday’s match was the first at a major tournament for the 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams in 16 months, because she was pregnant and gave birth in September to a daughter.
PARIS (AP) Rafael Nadal narrowly avoided dropping a set at the French Open for the first time in three years and finished off his rain-interrupted 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over 129th-ranked Simone Bolelli of Italy.
Beginning his bid for a record-extending 11th championship at Roland Garros, Nadal needed to erase four set points to close things out Tuesday.
Bolelli produced a drop volley winner for a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but Nadal discarded that trio of set points with an ace, a backhand volley winner and an inside-out forehand winner. Bolelli then had another set point at 7-6, but put a forehand return in the net.
From there, it took Nadal three match points to finish, reaching the second round when Bolelli missed a forehand.
Nadal grabbed the opening two sets Monday, but trailed 3-0 in the third when play was suspended because of rain.
Nadal hasn’t ceded a set at the French Open since 2015, when he was beaten in the quarterfinals by Novak Djokovic. In 2016, Nadal withdrew with an injured left wrist after a pair of easy victories, then claimed every set he played last year en route to the trophy.