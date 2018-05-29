Justify runs half-mile in prep for Triple try in Belmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify has completed a half-mile workout at Churchill Downs in preparation for his Triple Crown bid next month.
The 3-year-old colt covered the distance in 46.80 seconds on Tuesday with trainer Bob Baffert and co-owner Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm looking on. It was the fastest among 43 workouts at the distance. Jockey Martin Garcia flew in from Southern California to work Justify, who is ridden in races by Mike Smith.
Baffert says Justify performed the way he wanted, and he believes the colt is progressing ahead of the June 9 Belmont Stakes.
Justify is expected to have one more workout, possibly on Monday, before he flies to New York next Wednesday.
Baffert will return to his Southern California base before returning to Louisville this weekend.
Also Tuesday, Free Drop Billy was confirmed to run in the Belmont. The colt finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify has galloped at Churchill Downs in front of trainer Bob Baffert as the Triple Crown hopeful trains for the Belmont Stakes.
Baffert arrived from Southern California to watch Justify gallop 1-plus miles on Monday. The trainer says the 3-year-old colt could breeze Tuesday. That’s a workout when Justify would easily run under a hold without encouragement from his exercise rider.
Baffert says everything is going smoothly with Justify’s training for the June 9 Belmont and the colt is holding his weight despite his condensed racing schedule this spring.
Other possible Belmont contenders are training at Churchill, including Restoring Hope, which could be Baffert’s other entry in the 1-plus-mile race. Also in Louisville is Preakness runner-up Bravazo, Tenfold, who was third in the Preakness, and Free Drop Billy.
NEW YORK — Gronkowski has completed his first official workout since arriving in the United States ahead of his expected start in the Belmont Stakes.
The colt breezed four furlongs in 47.99 seconds at Belmont Park on Saturday for Chad Brown, who has taken over training duties from Europe-based Jeremy Noseda.
Gronkowski has been in the U.S. a couple of weeks. The colt, named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has four wins in six starts in Britain. The human Gronkowski has purchased an interest in the colt that missed the Kentucky Derby because of a slight infection.
Gronkowski is being pointed toward the June 9 Belmont, where Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify will try to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.
Brown says the colt came to him in outstanding condition and shows the signs of being a very good racehorse.