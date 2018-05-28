Justify gallops for Baffert in training for Belmont Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify has galloped at Churchill Downs in front of trainer Bob Baffert as the Triple Crown hopeful trains for the Belmont Stakes.
Baffert arrived from Southern California to watch Justify gallop 1+ miles on Monday. The trainer says the 3-year-old colt could breeze Tuesday. That’s a workout when Justify would easily run under a hold without encouragement from his exercise rider.
Baffert says everything is going smoothly with Justify’s training for the June 9 Belmont and the colt is holding his weight despite his condensed racing schedule this spring.
Other possible Belmont contenders are training at Churchill, including Restoring Hope, which could be Baffert’s other entry in the 1+-mile race. Also in Louisville is Preakness runner-up Bravazo, Tenfold, who was third in the Preakness, and Free Drop Billy.
NEW YORK — Gronkowski has completed his first official workout since arriving in the United States ahead of his expected start in the Belmont Stakes.
The colt breezed four furlongs in 47.99 seconds at Belmont Park on Saturday for Chad Brown, who has taken over training duties from Europe-based Jeremy Noseda.
Gronkowski has been in the U.S. a couple of weeks. The colt, named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has four wins in six starts in Britain. The human Gronkowski has purchased an interest in the colt that missed the Kentucky Derby because of a slight infection.
Gronkowski is being pointed toward the June 9 Belmont, where Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify will try to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.
Brown says the colt came to him in outstanding condition and shows the signs of being a very good racehorse.
NEW YORK — Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify won’t have to further contend with Audible in pursuit of the colt’s bid for the Triple Crown.
Trainer Todd Pletcher said Friday that Audible will be pointed toward a summer campaign, with the $600,000 Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 28 or the $1 million Haskel Invitational on July 29 being the top options for his next start.
Florida. Derby winner Audible finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Both Justify and Audible are co-owned by WinStar Farm and there had been much speculation whether the owners would pit them against each other when Justify tries to complete a Triple Crown sweep in the Belmont on June 9.
Elliott Walden, WinStar president and CEO, was at Belmont Park on Friday to see Audible and discussed the situation with Pletcher.
The trainer says Audible isn’t doing as well as he was leading into the May 5 Derby and he doesn’t think the colt is where he needs to be to win the 1 +-mile Belmont.
However, Noble Indy is a possibility to run in the Belmont. He finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby and is also co-owned by WinStar. Pletcher said Noble Indy put himself into the Belmont mix after completing a half-mile workout Friday.