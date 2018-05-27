Pavlyuchenkova labors past Cibulkova to win at Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France — Third-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia won the Strasbourg International after laboring to a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) win against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia on Saturday.
They spent 3 hours, 35 minutes on court in a grueling contest, which ended when Pavlyuchenkova sealed victory on her second serve.
Pavlyuchenkova won her first title of the year and 12th overall, beating Cibulkova for the fourth time in their 11 career meetings.
Fifth-seeded Cibulkova was bidding for her ninth career title.
Both players head to the French Open in Paris, where first-round play starts Sunday.
Cibulkova reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2009, while Pavlyuchenkova reached her only quarterfinal there in 2013.
NUREMBERG, Germany — Swedish player Johanna Larsson won her first WTA singles title in three years by beating Alison Riske of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Nuremberg Cup on Saturday.
Her only other career singles victory was on home soil at Bastad in 2015.
Having come from a set down to win matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Larsson rallied from a break down in the first set and won the last four points of the tiebreaker. Larsson then won the final five games to take the match and deny Riske a second career singles title.
“When I held for 4-2, I could see some signs that she was a little bit tired,” Larsson said, “and that gave me a lot of energy to fight back.”
LYON, France (AP) Dominic Thiem warmed up for the French Open with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 win against Gilles Simon in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.
The top-seeded Austrian recovered from a break down in the second set to secure his second title of the season and 10th of his career.
It was his seventh win in nine matches against Simon, who was bidding for his 14th title. Thiem broke the 33-year-old Frenchman’s serve four times.
The 24-year-old Thiem is the only player to have beaten top-ranked Rafael Nadal on clay this season – in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Masters two weeks ago. Thiem lost the final to Alexander Zverev.
The eighth-ranked Thiem has reached the past two semifinals at Roland Garros. First-round play starts Sunday in Paris.