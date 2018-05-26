Getty Images

Golden Knights betting favorites against Capitals in Stanley Cup Final

OddsSharkMay 26, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Oddsmakers are leaning toward the Vegas Golden Knights and star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury making history, even though the track record for first-time Stanley Cup finalists is not overly rosy.

The Golden Knights, who have made the final as an expansion team, are -135 favorites with the Washington Capitals and superstar Alex Ovechkin coming back at +115 on the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Vegas has home-ice advantage for the best-of-seven series, which begins with Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. For what it might be worth, the last three first-time finalists to represent the Western Conference – 2017 Nashville Predators, 2016 San Jose Sharks and 2003 Anaheim Mighty Ducks – each lost.

Washington will not have home-ice advantage, but they are 8-2 on the road in the playoffs. A four-day layoff might also help negate any energy advantage Vegas has from playing four fewer games during the first three rounds.

Along with Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the Capitals have re-integrated center Nicklas Backstrom into their lineup to diversify their offense. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has a 2.04 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in the playoffs after posting shutouts in each of the final two games of Washington’s series win against Tampa Bay.

The main question with the Golden Knights is whether Fleury, the favorite on the Conn Smythe Trophy odds, and their top-six forwards, including the William Karlsson-Jonathan Marchessault-Reilly Smith top line, can sustain their efficiency from the first three rounds. Picking against them would mean picking against Fleury and the 1.68 goals-against average and .947 save percentage he has in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights top forwards also have a 12.7 percent shooting percentage in the playoffs, and anything well above 10% is usually unsustainable. That said, coach Gerard Gallant has developed a fast, tenacious team. That assertiveness comes out the most on the road, where the total has gone under in five of the Golden Knights’ eight away games in the playoffs, with two pushes.

Vegas is 6-1 at home in the playoffs, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, although puck-line bettors have probably noticed four wins were by a single goal.

The total has gone over in nine of the Capitals’ last 15 road games against Western teams. The total has gone over in nine of the Golden Knights’ last 16 home games against Eastern teams.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Lightning favored over Capitals on NHL odds for Wednesday’s Game 7

OddsSharkMay 22, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been set as home betting favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Wednesday night as they play host to the Washington Capitals in the deciding Game 7 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

Tampa Bay is pegged at -145 with Washington coming back at +125 on the betting lines, with the total listed at 5.5 goals for the contest at Amalie Arena.

The Capitals staved off elimination on Monday night with a 3-0 shutout victory as -130 betting favorites in Game 6. Washington goalie Braden Holtby stopped all 24 Tampa Bay shots in the win, while T.J. Oshie scored twice – including once into an empty net. Devante Smith-Pelly also scored for Washington on the night.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up two goals on 33 shots in the losing cause.

The win for Washington on Monday put an end to a three-game losing streak for the team in the series. The Capitals won Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven set by scores of 4-2 and 6-2 on the road in Tampa Bay. The Lightning then rebounded with a pair of 4-2 wins in Washington in Games 3 and 4 to even up the set at two victories apiece.

Game 5 in Tampa Bay then saw the Lightning jump out to a 3-2 series advantage with a 3-2 win as -150 home betting favorites. Cedric Paquette, Ondrej Palat, and Ryan Callahan staked Tampa Bay to a 3-0 win in that game, before Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin cut the deficit to one goal. Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 Washington shots on the night.

Totals bettors have seen the OVER pay off just once so far in the first six games of the Eastern Conference Final, in Washington’s 6-2 Game 2 victory. Three of the first four games of the series were a PUSH on the posted total, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, while the last two games were UNDER results.

Puck drop for Wednesday night is set for 8:00pm ET in Tampa Bay. The winner advances to the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, which is set to get underway on Monday night.

Vegas advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a five-game series victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL’s Western Conference final, and now sits as the -105 favorite on the updated Stanley Cup odds. Tampa Bay is at +210 on those futures, with Washington set at +280.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Lightning Host Capitals as Game 5 Betting Favorite on Home Ice

AP Images
OddsSharkMay 19, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

An overwhelming over trend might be the lone certainty in an NHL semifinal series where the away team has won every game.

The Lightning are a -170 home-ice favorite with the Washington Capitals coming back at +150 and there is a six-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. The series is tied 2-2.

The total has gone over in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 20 home games against Metropolitan Division teams, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, while Washington is 11-2 in its last 13 away games during the playoffs. Tampa Bay is 7-3 in its last 10 home games.

Washington, which is also 16-4 in its last 20 away games (playoffs and regular season) against Atlantic Division teams, was snakebitten in the two most recent games of the series. The Capitals, led offensively by Alex Ovechkin, outshot the Lightning by a combined 76-43 in Games 3 and 4, but were stonewalled by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

More often than not, the team generating more shot attempts and shots on goal eventually prevails in hockey. The Capitals will also have a key cog, center Nicklas Backstrom, in his second game back from an injury.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has a 2.24 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the playoffs. Neither starting goalie has had a shutout in the postseason, which is another reason to think there will be some numbers put on the board at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay, which is 7-3 in its last 10 home games during the playoffs as a moneyline favorite of -150 to -500 on the NHL betting lines, has stayed in the series thanks to a lethal power play. With center Steven Stamkos and right wing Nikita Kucherov thriving on being teed up by their teammates, Tampa Bay has scored six of its 12 goals in the series on the power play.

The shots on goal discrepancy in Game 4 could be attributable to a string of the penalties that left the Lightning in a defensive mode for long stretches, particularly a 20-minute stretch where it failed to record an official shot. It’s plausible that Tampa Bay, the highest-scoring team in the NHL in the regular season, will break out at some point.

Vasilevskiy has a 2.63 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in the playoffs.

While everyone loves an overtime game, puckline bets have been a solid play recently. Fifteen of the last 17 NHL playoff games have been decided by more than one goal, although two of the past three required an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the game.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

 