AP Photo

Garbine Muguruza opts for relaxed approach at French Open

Associated PressMay 25, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) If there is one player that should not be afraid of Serena Williams’ return to Grand Slam tennis at the French Open, it’s certainly Garbine Muguruza.

Despite an inconsistent clay-court season so far from Muguruza, the two-time Grand Slam champion from Spain is among the top contenders at Roland Garros, where she won her first major title two years ago by defeating Williams in the final.

Muguruza and Williams have played against each other five times, and the Venezuela-born Muguruza prevailed twice, both times at the French Open. Muguruza’s maiden victory over Williams in her second French Open appearance back in 2014 was a real shock, as she routed the defending champion 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

This year, the third-ranked Muguruza and Williams could meet in the quarterfinals. Williams is competing at her first Grand Slam event since giving birth to her daughter in September and hasn’t played at a major since winning the Australian Open in January 2017.

“If that happens, it will be the best match for quarterfinals,” Muguruza said.

Muguruza’s preparations for the French Open have been far from ideal, though, winning just two matches on clay. After losing to Daria Kasatkina at the Madrid Open, she lost her opening match to Daria Gavrilova last week in Rome.

But the elegant and powerful Muguruza is not worried. After all, she had lost 6-1, 6-0 against Barbora Strycova in Eastbourne last year in her final warmup tournament before Wimbledon, then won the title at the All England Club.

“It stays less in your system like before, for sure,” she said about her poor performance in Rome. “You move on faster. There is no point to be sad about what happened in Rome, because now it doesn’t really matter. It’s true I didn’t play lots of matches. But I feel like I always had a chance, and they kind of slip away, all the matches somehow, so even if it’s a little bit disappointing, I feel like I was there and I had my chances. Eventually they will come to my side.”

After beating Williams in the 2016 final, Muguruza’s title defense was ended in the fourth round last year by local favorite Kristina Mladenovic of France in front of a partisan crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

She said not being the defending champion this year will help her adopt a more relaxed approach. Proof to that, she was unaware of her first-round opponent until a reporter asked her a question about what it felt to be up against former French Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova in the first round.

“Of course being the defending champion for the first time, it adds a lot of pressure and expectation, and for sure this year you think different,” Muguruza said. “It’s more relaxing, I guess.”

Muguruza was handed a tricky draw in Paris. If she beats Kuznetsova, she could meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the third round, then could be up against American CoCo Vandeweghe, who recently made it to the final in Stuttgart.

The tournament starts Sunday.

Australian Open semifinalist Chung pulls out of French Open

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 23, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon won’t have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: the 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year’s second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury.

Chung, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Melbourne Park in January because of severe blisters, said he had been carrying the ankle injury through the clay-court season. He had earlier withdrawn from the Lyon Open and Italian Open.

In a post on Twitter the 20th-ranked Chung said: “Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros. I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season. An MRI scan has revealed that I have build up of fluid in the ankle joint which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.”

The French Open begins Sunday.

Rival players support seeding Serena Williams at French Open

AP Images
Associated PressMay 22, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

ROME – Several of Serena Williams’ biggest rivals believe that the 23-time Grand Slam champion deserves more than just a guaranteed spot in the French Open draw.

Williams, who is expected to play in her first major since returning from maternity leave, should also receive a top seed that befits the No. 1 ranking she held when she left the tour, the players say.

The WTA Tour said it is considering a rule change to add protected seeding for highly-ranked players returning from maternity leave but the earliest that could take effect is next year.

“I would like to see that change,” Maria Sharapova said. “It’s such an incredible effort for a woman to come back from physically, emotionally. … There’s just another whole dimension to the travel, to the experiences, to the emotions to the physicality of every single day.

“Tennis is such a selfish sport but I think when there’s a child in your life you lose a little bit of that, because there’s something that’s so much more important,” added Sharapova, who has lost three Grand Slam finals to Williams. “So yeah, I definitely think that would be a nice change.”

The French Open draw will be made Thursday, with the tournament starting on Sunday.

All Grand Slam events make their own decisions on seeding players, so it’s still possible that Roland Garros will make Williams one of the 32 seeded players even though her current ranking is down to near No. 500.

Otherwise, Williams could be forced to play top-ranked players in the early rounds.

The French tennis federation did not respond to a request for comment.

“It’s normal to give birth to a kid. It’s normal to have protected ranking. … It’s more than tennis,” top-ranked Simona Halep said. “So the people will decide what seed she will get. But in my opinion it’s good to protect the ranking when someone is giving birth.”

Williams returned to the tour briefly this year, after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter. She was not seeded at tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami, and compiled two wins and two losses.

Williams has recounted the difficulties she faced in childbirth and a pulmonary embolism that made it hard for her to breathe shortly after her daughter was born. But after a period of training, coach Patrick Mouratoglou last week told the WTA tour’s website “Serena will play the French Open to win it.”

Current rules covering maternity leave and injuries allow a protected or “special” ranking to be utilized for entry into tournaments but not for seeding purposes regardless of the reason for a player’s absence.

However, this past year the WTA adjusted the rule so that absences for maternity leave are treated the same as those for injury and illness by providing all players a two-year window to begin using a special ranking, plus an additional year from the date of return to utilize the special ranking.

“Historically, WTA players have not been supportive of the use of special rankings for seeding purposes,” the WTA said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The rule is currently under further review as part of our 2019 rules process. We remain committed to evolving with the needs of our players and are very supportive of those players returning from maternity leave to the tour.”

Fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina, who defended her Italian Open title on Sunday, was also supportive of seeding Williams.

“If you’re like finished or you stopped because you’re going to have a child and you will be in top eight, I think you should have this kind of thing, to have protected seeding,” Svitolina said. “She was No. 1 so she deserves seeding.”

William has won the French Open three times – more than any current player – and last year’s Roland Garros champion, Jelena Ostapenko, is looking forward to her return.

“She’s someone who the tour was missing – because she’s a great champion,” Ostapenko said. “She was my idol since I was growing up.”

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich in Washington and AP Sports Writer Samuel Petrequin in Paris contributed.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asdampf