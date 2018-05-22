Lightning favored over Capitals on NHL odds for Wednesday’s Game 7

OddsSharkMay 22, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been set as home betting favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Wednesday night as they play host to the Washington Capitals in the deciding Game 7 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

Tampa Bay is pegged at -145 with Washington coming back at +125 on the betting lines, with the total listed at 5.5 goals for the contest at Amalie Arena.

The Capitals staved off elimination on Monday night with a 3-0 shutout victory as -130 betting favorites in Game 6. Washington goalie Braden Holtby stopped all 24 Tampa Bay shots in the win, while T.J. Oshie scored twice – including once into an empty net. Devante Smith-Pelly also scored for Washington on the night.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up two goals on 33 shots in the losing cause.

The win for Washington on Monday put an end to a three-game losing streak for the team in the series. The Capitals won Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven set by scores of 4-2 and 6-2 on the road in Tampa Bay. The Lightning then rebounded with a pair of 4-2 wins in Washington in Games 3 and 4 to even up the set at two victories apiece.

Game 5 in Tampa Bay then saw the Lightning jump out to a 3-2 series advantage with a 3-2 win as -150 home betting favorites. Cedric Paquette, Ondrej Palat, and Ryan Callahan staked Tampa Bay to a 3-0 win in that game, before Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin cut the deficit to one goal. Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 Washington shots on the night.

Totals bettors have seen the OVER pay off just once so far in the first six games of the Eastern Conference Final, in Washington’s 6-2 Game 2 victory. Three of the first four games of the series were a PUSH on the posted total, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, while the last two games were UNDER results.

Puck drop for Wednesday night is set for 8:00pm ET in Tampa Bay. The winner advances to the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, which is set to get underway on Monday night.

Vegas advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a five-game series victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL’s Western Conference final, and now sits as the -105 favorite on the updated Stanley Cup odds. Tampa Bay is at +210 on those futures, with Washington set at +280.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Lightning Host Capitals as Game 5 Betting Favorite on Home Ice

AP Images
OddsSharkMay 19, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
An overwhelming over trend might be the lone certainty in an NHL semifinal series where the away team has won every game.

The Lightning are a -170 home-ice favorite with the Washington Capitals coming back at +150 and there is a six-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. The series is tied 2-2.

The total has gone over in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 20 home games against Metropolitan Division teams, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, while Washington is 11-2 in its last 13 away games during the playoffs. Tampa Bay is 7-3 in its last 10 home games.

Washington, which is also 16-4 in its last 20 away games (playoffs and regular season) against Atlantic Division teams, was snakebitten in the two most recent games of the series. The Capitals, led offensively by Alex Ovechkin, outshot the Lightning by a combined 76-43 in Games 3 and 4, but were stonewalled by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

More often than not, the team generating more shot attempts and shots on goal eventually prevails in hockey. The Capitals will also have a key cog, center Nicklas Backstrom, in his second game back from an injury.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has a 2.24 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the playoffs. Neither starting goalie has had a shutout in the postseason, which is another reason to think there will be some numbers put on the board at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay, which is 7-3 in its last 10 home games during the playoffs as a moneyline favorite of -150 to -500 on the NHL betting lines, has stayed in the series thanks to a lethal power play. With center Steven Stamkos and right wing Nikita Kucherov thriving on being teed up by their teammates, Tampa Bay has scored six of its 12 goals in the series on the power play.

The shots on goal discrepancy in Game 4 could be attributable to a string of the penalties that left the Lightning in a defensive mode for long stretches, particularly a 20-minute stretch where it failed to record an official shot. It’s plausible that Tampa Bay, the highest-scoring team in the NHL in the regular season, will break out at some point.

Vasilevskiy has a 2.63 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in the playoffs.

While everyone loves an overtime game, puckline bets have been a solid play recently. Fifteen of the last 17 NHL playoff games have been decided by more than one goal, although two of the past three required an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the game.

Bruins Betting Favorites Hosting Maple Leafs in Game 7 Matchup

Getty Images
By Brittany BurkeApr 24, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins will get a third chance to knock the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the playoffs on Wednesday night when they hit the ice as home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Game 7 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

The Bruins won the first two games of the series at home by scores of 5-1 and 7-3, easily paying off as moneyline favorites at the sportsbooks in each of those contests. The Maple Leafs then turned the tables with a 4-2 victory in Game 3, but Boston bounced back with a 3-1 road win at Toronto in Game 4.

That put the Bruins up 3-1 in the series heading into Game 5 last Saturday night, but the Maple Leafs avoided elimination with a 4-3 road victory in a game in which Boston was pegged as a heavy -185 home favorite.

And the Maple Leafs then forced a deciding Game 7 with a 3-1 win at home on Monday night. Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring for the Bruins early in the second period of that contest, but William Nylander and Mitch Marner had Toronto up 2-1 heading into the third period. Tomas Plekanec then iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Maple Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen stopped 32 of 33 Bruins shots in the Game 6 victory, after making 42 saves in the Game 5 win over the weekend. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 27 saves on 29 shots in the Game 6 loss; Rask was pulled in Game 5 after allowing four goals on just 13 shots.

For Game 7 on Wednesday night the Bruins opened as -150 betting favorites on the NHL odds, with the Maple Leafs set as +130 underdogs. The OVER/UNDER for the contest is listed at 5.5 goals; through the first six games of the series the OVER/UNDER is 3-2 with a PUSH on the six-goal total back in Game 1.

Boston overall is just 4-6 in its last 10 games against Toronto dating back to the regular season, and 5-5 in its last 10 games at home against the Maple Leafs, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The winner of Wednesday’s Game 7 matchup will move on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs, with the Bolts set as the second-favorites at +495 on the updated 2018 Stanley Cup odds. The Nashville Predators lead the way as the +440 favorites, with the Vegas Golden Knights at +560 on those futures, and the Winnipeg Jets at +645.

