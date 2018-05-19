Where is the Preakness Stakes Held? | NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland will host its 143rd Preakness Stakes today on NBC. The track first opened its doors in 1870. It’s the second oldest horse racing track in the nation after Saratoga in New York.

The Maryland Jockey Club purchased the land for just $23,500 and built the complex for $25,000.

Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More

Justify will look to be the first horse since American Pharoah in 2015 to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown today on NBC at Pimlico in the 2018 Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes Schedule

What: 143rd Preakness Stakes

When: May 19th, 2018

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App

