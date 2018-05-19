Where is the Preakness Stakes Held? | NBC Sports

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland will host its 143rd Preakness Stakes today on NBC. The track first opened its doors in 1870. It’s the second oldest horse racing track in the nation after Saratoga in New York.
The Maryland Jockey Club purchased the land for just $23,500 and built the complex for $25,000.
Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More
Justify will look to be the first horse since American Pharoah in 2015 to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown today on NBC at Pimlico in the 2018 Preakness Stakes.
Preakness Stakes Schedule
What: 143rd Preakness Stakes
When: May 19th, 2018
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App
Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.
With the 2018 Preakness Stakes just hours away, it’s time to do your research for today’s big race.
Justify (1-2 odds), trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier in May.
Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More
Meet the rest of the field that will be competing with Justify to win at Pimlico:
- Quip (12-1) Jockey: Florent Geroux | Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
- Lone Sailor (15-1) Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Thomas M. Amoss
- Sporting Chance (30-1) Jockey: Luis Contreras | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
- Diamond King (30-1) Jockey: Javier Castellano | Trainer: John C. Servis
- Good Magic (3-1) Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz | Trainer: Chad C. Brown
- Tenfold (20-1) Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr. | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Justify (1-2) Jockey: Mike Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Bravazo (20-1) Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Preakness Stakes Schedule
What: 143rd Preakness Stakes
When: May 19th, 2018
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App
Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.
For those trying to embrace the spirit of the Preakness Stakes, there’s a special drink of choice that will help you enjoy the festivities at Pimlico.
The Black Eyed Susan is to the Preakness what the Mint Julep is to the Kentucky Derby.
Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More
Want to make one on your own at home? Here’s the recipe:
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 3 Ts vodka
- 3 Ts light rum
- 2 Ts orange liqueur
- Crushed ice
- Garnishes include: lime slices, fresh cherries
Preakness Stakes Schedule
What: 143rd Preakness Stakes
When: May 19th, 2018
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App
Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.