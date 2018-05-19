Preakness Stakes Horses: Preview the Lineup, Horses, Jockeys and Trainers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2018 Preakness Stakes just hours away, it’s time to do your research for today’s big race.

Justify (1-2 odds), trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier in May.

Meet the rest of the field that will be competing with Justify to win at Pimlico:

Quip (12-1) Jockey: Florent Geroux | Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset Lone Sailor (15-1) Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Thomas M. Amoss Sporting Chance (30-1) Jockey: Luis Contreras | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas Diamond King (30-1) Jockey: Javier Castellano | Trainer: John C. Servis Good Magic (3-1) Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz | Trainer: Chad C. Brown Tenfold (20-1) Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr. | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen Justify (1-2) Jockey: Mike Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert Bravazo (20-1) Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Preakness Stakes Schedule

What: 143rd Preakness Stakes

When: May 19th, 2018

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App

Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.