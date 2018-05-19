Preakness Stakes 2018: What is in a Black Eyed Susan Drink?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those trying to embrace the spirit of the Preakness Stakes, there’s a special drink of choice that will help you enjoy the festivities at Pimlico.

The Black Eyed Susan is to the Preakness what the Mint Julep is to the Kentucky Derby.

Want to make one on your own at home? Here’s the recipe:

1/2 cup pineapple juice

3/4 cup orange juice

3 Ts vodka

3 Ts light rum

2 Ts orange liqueur

Crushed ice

Garnishes include: lime slices, fresh cherries

Preakness Stakes Schedule

What: 143rd Preakness Stakes

When: May 19th, 2018

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App

Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.