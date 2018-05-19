Preakness Stakes 2018: What is in a Black Eyed Susan Drink?

For those trying to embrace the spirit of the Preakness Stakes, there’s a special drink of choice that will help you enjoy the festivities at Pimlico.
The Black Eyed Susan is to the Preakness what the Mint Julep is to the Kentucky Derby.
Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More
Want to make one on your own at home? Here’s the recipe:
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 3 Ts vodka
- 3 Ts light rum
- 2 Ts orange liqueur
- Crushed ice
- Garnishes include: lime slices, fresh cherries
Preakness Stakes Schedule
What: 143rd Preakness Stakes
When: May 19th, 2018
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App
Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.
With the 2018 Preakness Stakes just hours away, it’s time to do your research for today’s big race.
Justify (1-2 odds), trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier in May.
Meet the rest of the field that will be competing with Justify to win at Pimlico:
- Quip (12-1) Jockey: Florent Geroux | Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
- Lone Sailor (15-1) Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Thomas M. Amoss
- Sporting Chance (30-1) Jockey: Luis Contreras | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
- Diamond King (30-1) Jockey: Javier Castellano | Trainer: John C. Servis
- Good Magic (3-1) Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz | Trainer: Chad C. Brown
- Tenfold (20-1) Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr. | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Justify (1-2) Jockey: Mike Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Bravazo (20-1) Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
BALTIMORE (AP) Red Ruby pulled away from Coach Rocks on a sloppy track Friday and cruised to a 4 3/4-length victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.
Coach Rocks, the morning-line favorite, led for much of the race before Paco Lopez guided Red Ruby in front before the final turn.
The Grade 2, $250,000 race for 3-year-old fillies was run on a cold, rainy afternoon at Pimlico Race Course.
It was the third win in five career races for Red Ruby. She paid $7.80, $4 and $3.20.
Coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks, Coach Rocks paid $4.20 and $3.20.
Indy Union took third.
Earlier, Irish War Cry won the Grade 3 Pimlico Special by 4 1/2 lengths over One Liner and Untrapped, who finished in a dead heat for second.
It was the first victory in seven races since April 2017 for Irish War Cry, sired by 2007 Preakness winner Curlin.