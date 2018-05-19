AP Images

Lightning Host Capitals as Game 5 Betting Favorite on Home Ice

OddsSharkMay 19, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
An overwhelming over trend might be the lone certainty in an NHL semifinal series where the away team has won every game.

The Lightning are a -170 home-ice favorite with the Washington Capitals coming back at +150 and there is a six-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. The series is tied 2-2.

The total has gone over in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 20 home games against Metropolitan Division teams, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, while Washington is 11-2 in its last 13 away games during the playoffs. Tampa Bay is 7-3 in its last 10 home games.

Washington, which is also 16-4 in its last 20 away games (playoffs and regular season) against Atlantic Division teams, was snakebitten in the two most recent games of the series. The Capitals, led offensively by Alex Ovechkin, outshot the Lightning by a combined 76-43 in Games 3 and 4, but were stonewalled by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

More often than not, the team generating more shot attempts and shots on goal eventually prevails in hockey. The Capitals will also have a key cog, center Nicklas Backstrom, in his second game back from an injury.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has a 2.24 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the playoffs. Neither starting goalie has had a shutout in the postseason, which is another reason to think there will be some numbers put on the board at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay, which is 7-3 in its last 10 home games during the playoffs as a moneyline favorite of -150 to -500 on the NHL betting lines, has stayed in the series thanks to a lethal power play. With center Steven Stamkos and right wing Nikita Kucherov thriving on being teed up by their teammates, Tampa Bay has scored six of its 12 goals in the series on the power play.

The shots on goal discrepancy in Game 4 could be attributable to a string of the penalties that left the Lightning in a defensive mode for long stretches, particularly a 20-minute stretch where it failed to record an official shot. It’s plausible that Tampa Bay, the highest-scoring team in the NHL in the regular season, will break out at some point.

Vasilevskiy has a 2.63 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in the playoffs.

While everyone loves an overtime game, puckline bets have been a solid play recently. Fifteen of the last 17 NHL playoff games have been decided by more than one goal, although two of the past three required an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the game.

Bruins Betting Favorites Hosting Maple Leafs in Game 7 Matchup


By Brittany BurkeApr 24, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins will get a third chance to knock the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the playoffs on Wednesday night when they hit the ice as home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Game 7 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

The Bruins won the first two games of the series at home by scores of 5-1 and 7-3, easily paying off as moneyline favorites at the sportsbooks in each of those contests. The Maple Leafs then turned the tables with a 4-2 victory in Game 3, but Boston bounced back with a 3-1 road win at Toronto in Game 4.

That put the Bruins up 3-1 in the series heading into Game 5 last Saturday night, but the Maple Leafs avoided elimination with a 4-3 road victory in a game in which Boston was pegged as a heavy -185 home favorite.

And the Maple Leafs then forced a deciding Game 7 with a 3-1 win at home on Monday night. Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring for the Bruins early in the second period of that contest, but William Nylander and Mitch Marner had Toronto up 2-1 heading into the third period. Tomas Plekanec then iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Maple Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen stopped 32 of 33 Bruins shots in the Game 6 victory, after making 42 saves in the Game 5 win over the weekend. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 27 saves on 29 shots in the Game 6 loss; Rask was pulled in Game 5 after allowing four goals on just 13 shots.

For Game 7 on Wednesday night the Bruins opened as -150 betting favorites on the NHL odds, with the Maple Leafs set as +130 underdogs. The OVER/UNDER for the contest is listed at 5.5 goals; through the first six games of the series the OVER/UNDER is 3-2 with a PUSH on the six-goal total back in Game 1.

Boston overall is just 4-6 in its last 10 games against Toronto dating back to the regular season, and 5-5 in its last 10 games at home against the Maple Leafs, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The winner of Wednesday’s Game 7 matchup will move on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs, with the Bolts set as the second-favorites at +495 on the updated 2018 Stanley Cup odds. The Nashville Predators lead the way as the +440 favorites, with the Vegas Golden Knights at +560 on those futures, and the Winnipeg Jets at +645.

Capitals Among NHL Betting Favorites on Saturday Playoff Slate


By Brittany BurkeApr 21, 2018, 1:05 AM EDT
The law of averages would suggest the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin are bound to see success at home in the playoffs eventually.

The Capitals are the -165 consensus favorite with the Columbus Blue Jackets coming back at +145 and a 5.5-goal total for their playoff matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Each team has won twice in the other team’s arena to forge a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven series, and Washington is just 3-6 in its last nine playoff games at home.

Washington has had the stronger offensive performance in the series, led by the Evgeny Kuznetsov-Ovechkin-Tom Wilson line, and it is 5-1 in its last six home games as a moneyline favorite of -150 to -500. The other development with Washington is that goalie Braden Holtby has retaken the job, after Philipp Grubauer struggled during their two home losses.

Columbus, which is 4-6 in its last 10 away games against Washington, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, may still be without injured forward Alexander Wennberg. The Blue Jackets power play is struggling, so its path to victory likely rests heavily on goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stealing the win.

The total has gone over in seven of Columbus’ last 10 away games against the Metropolitan Division. The total has gone over in six of Washington’s last eight home games against the Metropolitan Division.

Elsewhere, the Boston Bruins (-190) have a chance to bounce the Toronto Maple Leafs (+165) in a primetime matchup that has a 5.5-goal total.

The Bruins, who won without No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron on Thursday, are an excellent 8-2 in their last 10 home games when they were a -175 to -500 moneyline favorite. Riley Nash has drawn in between left wing Brad Marchand and right wing David Pastrnak.

Toronto gets key forward Nazem Kadri back from a three-game suspension, but it is only 2-8 in its last 10 games as a +150 moneyline underdog or greater. Six of those losses were by exactly one goal, a sample that might interest puckline bettors.

And the Tampa Bay Lightning (-235) are heavily favored against the New Jersey Devils (+210), with a 6-goal total in the potential closeout game of their series.

The main storyline is that Devils No. 1 defenseman Sami Vatanen (upper body injury) likely won’t play after taking a borderline illegal check from Tampa Bay first-line right wing Nikita Kucherov, who’s been exonerated by the league.

That plays heavily in favor of the Lightning, who are 10-4 in their last 14 home games against Metropolitan Division teams.

The total has gone over in 14 of Tampa Bay’s last 15 home games against Metropolitan teams, so the 6.0 total shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. The total has also gone over in five of the last seven New Jersey-Tampa Bay matchups.

