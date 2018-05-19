Eddie Olczyk’s 2018 Preakness picks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After 20 horses raced in the Kentucky Derby, the 2018 Preakness Stakes lineup features only eight horses. Kentucky Derby winner Justify looks to be the clear favorite, but he will have some tough competition. Here is a list of all the horses competing, along with their odds.

Justify

Odds: 1-2

The clear favorite, Justify has a strong chance at winning it all at Pimlico Race Course. The weather will make things interesting, but Justify could benefit from the muddy track at Pimlico after winning on a similar track at Churchill Downs.

Good Magic

Odds: 3-1

Good Magic is the favorite to spoil Justify’s Triple Crown aspirations. Good Magic’s pedigree is not to be dismissed. He’s the colt of Curlin, a horse who’s sired former Stakes winners Exaggerator, Stellar Wind, Keen Ice and Palace Malice. Win or lose, Good Magic won’t be running in the Belmont Stakes.

Quip

Odds: 12-1

Quip could also play spoiler at the Preakness. Trainer Rodolphe Brisset did not race Quip in the Kentucky Derby, stating the Preakness was the race that fit this horse the best.

Lone Sailor

Odds: 15-1

Lone Sailor finished eighth in the Kentucky Derby.

Bravazo

Odds: 20-1

Finishing two spots ahead of Lone Sailor at the Derby was Bravazo. Bravazo has been in good hands with trainer Wayne Lukas, who has trained six previous Preakness winners.

Tenfold

Odds: 20-1

Like Quip, Tenfold is also a colt of Curlin, so stamina is in his DNA.

Sporting Chance

Odds: 30-1

Sporting Chance could surprise, but the consensus is that this horse doesn’t have a great shot at placing.

Diamond King

Odds: 30-1

Diamond King may be well equipped to run in muddy conditions as his damsire, Malibu Moon, is the sire of Orb, the 2013 Kentucky Derby winner.