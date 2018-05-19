Eddie Olczyk’s 2018 Preakness picks

By NBC SportsMay 19, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Eddie Olczyk’s picks for the 143rd running of the Preakness are hot off the press.

Edzo accurately predicted the trifecta at this year’s Kentucky Derby by going with Justify, Good Magic and Audible.

Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More

Olczyk believes Justify will continue his magical run towards the Triple Crown with a victory at Pimlico, while Good Magic will fall just short once again.

Race 8                   Still Having Fun-Curly’s Rocket-Mitole

Race 9                   Ultra Brat-Elysea’s World-Blessed Silence

Race 10                 Fellowship-Switzerland-Long Haul Bay

Race 11                 Keep Your Distance-Pretty Perfection-Smiling Causeway

Race 12                 Ax Man-Title Ready

Race 13                 Justify-Good Magic-Quip

 

Preakness Stakes Schedule

What: 143rd Preakness Stakes

When: May 19th, 2018

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App

Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.

Preakness Stakes 2018: Who is Post Malone

Getty Images
By NBC SportsMay 19, 2018, 6:29 PM EDT
Post Malone has joined the party at Pimlico.

The 22-year-old rapper from Syracuse, New York got the party going in Infieldfest before the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More

His new album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” has become a huge hit with singles such as “rockstar” and “Better Now” taking over the top music charts.

Preakness Stakes Schedule
What: 143rd Preakness Stakes
When: May 19th, 2018
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, NBC Sports App

Click for the full Preakness Stakes race weekend schedule.

 

Preakness 2018 Lineup: Preview Horses and Odds

By Corey GriffinMay 19, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
After 20 horses raced in the Kentucky Derby, the 2018 Preakness Stakes lineup features only eight horses. Kentucky Derby winner Justify looks to be the clear favorite, but he will have some tough competition. Here is a list of all the horses competing, along with their odds.

Justify

Odds: 1-2
The clear favorite, Justify has a strong chance at winning it all at Pimlico Race Course. The weather will make things interesting, but Justify could benefit from the muddy track at Pimlico after winning on a similar track at Churchill Downs.

Good Magic

Odds: 3-1
Good Magic is the favorite to spoil Justify’s Triple Crown aspirations. Good Magic’s pedigree is not to be dismissed. He’s the colt of Curlin, a horse who’s sired former Stakes winners Exaggerator, Stellar Wind, Keen Ice and Palace Malice. Win or lose, Good Magic won’t be running in the Belmont Stakes.

Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More

Quip

Odds: 12-1
Quip could also play spoiler at the Preakness. Trainer Rodolphe Brisset did not race Quip in the Kentucky Derby, stating the Preakness was the race that fit this horse the best.

Lone Sailor

Odds: 15-1
Lone Sailor finished eighth in the Kentucky Derby.

Bravazo

Odds: 20-1
Finishing two spots ahead of Lone Sailor at the Derby was Bravazo. Bravazo has been in good hands with trainer Wayne Lukas, who has trained six previous Preakness winners.

Tenfold

Odds: 20-1
Like Quip, Tenfold is also a colt of Curlin, so stamina is in his DNA.

Sporting Chance

Odds: 30-1
Sporting Chance could surprise, but the consensus is that this horse doesn’t have a great shot at placing.

Diamond King

Odds: 30-1
Diamond King may be well equipped to run in muddy conditions as his damsire, Malibu Moon, is the sire of Orb, the 2013 Kentucky Derby winner.