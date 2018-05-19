2018 Belmont Stakes: Who was the last Triple Crown winner?

Justify has a chance to go for horse racing glory after winning the 143rd Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown.
If Justify were to win the Belmont on June 9 on NBC, he would become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown with the last coming in 2015 (American Pharoah).
Here’s the complete list of Triple Crown winners:
2015 – American Pharoah
1978 – Affirmed
1977 – Seattle Slew
1973 – Secretariat
1948 – Citation
1946 – Assault
1943 – Count Fleet
1941 – Whirlaway
1937 – War Admiral
1935 – Omaha
1930 – Gallant Fox
1919 – Sir Barton
For all the horses that have won the Triple Crown, there are plenty that have come just short in the Belmont. 23 horses have won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but have come up short in the Belmont.
Watch the 150th Belmont Stakes on NBC and the NBC Sports app on June 9.
Justify has checked off the first two boxes of the Triple Crown, winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in sloppy conditions.
Now he’s looking to keep his undefeated run going at the 150th Belmont Stakes on June 9 (NBC, NBC Sports app). Post time is TBD.
The Belmont Stakes is considered the hardest race of the Triple Crown because it’s the longest of the three (1.5-mile longs). In horse racing history, 23 horses have won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but have failed to win the Belmont Stakes.
American Pharoah was the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown in 2015.
What: 150th Belmont Stakes
When: June 9, 2018
Post time:TBD
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app
Justify battled through sloppy conditions to win the 143rd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in a thrilling finish to keep the Triple Crown dream alive.
Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, remains undefeated in his racing career. Bravazo came in second followed by Tenfold.
The Triple Crown contender found himself in a battle nearly the entire race with Good Magic before the No. 5 horse faded in the end.
It’s Baffert’s seventh Preakness win and Smith’s second.
“It was a nail-biter,” Baffert said after the win. “You know, they put it to us. That was a good horse. … I’m so happy that we got it done. He’s just such a great horse to handle all that pressure.”
Smith, whose last Preakness win was 25 years ago, believes Justify’s tight finish with Bravazo and Tenfold was due to fatigue and waiting on competition.
“He got a little tired,” Smith said. “This is his hardest race he’s had. But he was also waiting on competition. It’s awful loud out there. Track’s pretty narrow. He was kind of looking and jumping at tracks and doing a few things. But it was a good kind of tired. It’s the kind of tired that I’m hoping anyway, and it felt like he’ll move forward.”
American Pharoah was the last horse to win the Triple Crown in 2015. Only 12 horses in total have achieved that goal in the history of horse racing.
The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on June 9th on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
Cloud Computing won last year’s Preakness Stakes after not racing in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.