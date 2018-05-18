Getty Images

Alex de Minaur gets Australian wild card for Roland Garros

Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) Tennis Australia said Friday that Alex de Minaur has been given Australia’s reciprocal wild card into the French Open starting on May 27.

De Minaur, 19, has improved his ATP ranking by almost half in 2018 to move to No. 106, nearly qualifying him for the main draw.

In January, he advanced to the semifinals of the Brisbane International and the Sydney International final before losing in the first round of the Australian Open to Tomas Berdych.

“Alex has put in some quality performances over the past six months and it’s a great effort to be only a handful of places out of main draw …” Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said.

De Minaur, a former Wimbledon junior runner-up, joins fellow Australians Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson in the French Open men’s main draw. Thanasi Kokkinakis, injury permitting, and Bernard Tomic plan to play in the qualifying tournament.

Australia has four players currently in the women’s main draw, headed by seeded players Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova, 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Australian women’s wild card will be determined next week in a qualifying playoff in Paris.

Nadal gains measure of revenge against Shapovalov

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
ROME — Seven-time champion Rafael Nadal methodically wore down Denis Shapovalov in a 6-4, 6-1 win to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals and gain a measure of revenge against the Canadian teenager.

Shapovalov saved eight break points in his opening two service games before finally dropping his serve midway through the first set on Thursday.

Shapovalov, who is ranked a career-high No. 29 this week, stunned Nadal in the third round in Montreal last year to deny the Spaniard a chance at regaining the No. 1 ranking.

Nadal is also attempting to regain the top spot this week. He’ll replace Roger Federer at No. 1 if he wins an eighth Rome title.

Nadal, who hasn’t won the Italian Open since 2013, will next face Fabio Fognini, who beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first quarterfinal in 11 appearances at his home tournament.

The temperamental Fognini slammed his racket midway through the second set and received a warning from the chair umpire but otherwise held his composure to follow up an impressive win over Dominic Thiem a day earlier.

Also, ninth-seeded David Goffin was leading 6-2, 4-5 when Juan Martin del Potro retired because of a groin injury; and 10th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

In the women’s tournament, Simona Halep’s hold on the No. 1 ranking received a boost when American opponent Madison Keys withdrew from their match due to a right rib injury.

Halep needed to reach the quarterfinals and progress further than No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki to hold onto the top spot, and she accomplished the first task.

Wozniacki was facing 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova in a late match on the red clay of the Foro Italico. The winner will play Anett Kontaveit.

Kontaveit ousted 1999 Rome champion Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Keys also withdrew from the doubles competition, where she was partnered with Williams.

Last year in Rome, Halep rolled her ankle in the final and lost a lead and the championship to Elina Svitolina.

Halep will next play either U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens or seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia.

Svitolina also reached the quarterfinals, overcoming a poor start to beat 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 0-6, 6-3, 6-2. She’ll next face former No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who routed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-1.

This is the last major warmup for the French Open, which starts in 10 days.

Jelena Ostapenko, who is preparing to defend her title at Roland Garros, rallied past Johanna Konta 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will meet either three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova or Daria Gavrilova.

Halep’s hold on No. 1 gets boost with Keys’ withdrawal

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
In men’s action, Fabio Fognini beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first quarterfinal in 11 appearances at his home tournament.

The temperamental Fognini slammed his racket midway through the second set and received a warning from the chair umpire but otherwise held his composure to follow up an impressive win over Dominic Thiem a day earlier.

Fognini’s next opponent will be either seven-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal or Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.