Preakness could leave aging Pimlico, move to Laurel Park

Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
BALTIMORE (AP) Pimlico Race Course is all gussied up again this week, ready to host the Preakness on a day that will enable the 148-year-old track to survive another year.

Old Hilltop is showing its age, however, and it will cost more than a quarter-billion dollars to make it right. So while the group that owns and operates Pimlico promises the middle jewel of the Triple Crown will stay put through next year, there’s a chance that the 145th running of the Preakness in 2020 will be held within the state at newer, fresher Laurel Park.

Much depends on an ongoing study by the Maryland Stadium Authority. The initial phase of the investigation determined that it would cost between $250 million and $320 million to renovate Pimlico. The second phase of the study is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“By then, we should know what the future holds,” said Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico and Laurel Park.

Pimlico – and the Stronach Group – could get a shot in the arm from the Supreme Court ruling Monday that would allow states to legalize sports betting.

“We are already looking at opportunities where we can put sports books in our properties in Maryland,” Ritvo said. “It’s an added amenity for a customer at an already existing gambling establishment.”

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas believes that’s a viable option.

“You might be surprised who would show up here to bet sports,” the 82-year-old Lukas said while sitting outside the stakes barn on Tuesday. “In Maryland, if sports betting and horse racing can hold hands on an agreement on a contract, this thing might turn around a little bit.”

But if sports betting is legalized in Maryland, it will take a while – possibly even too long to address Pimlico’s needs. Maryland would need to approve a state constitutional amendment and legislators balked at passing a bill this year to put it on the ballot in November.

That stalemate was largely due to disagreements about who should be allowed to have sports betting – casinos and/or horse racing tracks. There was also concern that not a huge amount of money was at stake in the short term.

So, unless legislators hold a special session between now and November to put it on the ballot – legalized sports betting won’t happen in Maryland until at least 2020.

Lukas, who has won the Preakness six times and has two entrants in Saturday’s race, shook his head when asked about the prospect of moving the race.

“I would be really, really disappointed if they did,” Lukas said. “This is an awfully good facility for that day. I know the grandstand is old and everything, but everybody has a good time here. It’s a fixture in Baltimore, that’s for sure.”

The Preakness drew a record crowd of 140,327 last year, and the Black-Eyed Susan card one day earlier attracted 50,339.

But on most days, the horses at Pimlico run before a smattering of fans. This year’s Preakness is the highlight of a meager 12-day meet of live racing.

Back in its heyday, Pimlico hosted many of the sport’s most memorable races: Seabiscuit’s match race with War Admiral in 1938; Man o’ War’s debut in 1920 with a stunning win over Upset; and Secretariat’s last-to-first victory during his Triple Crown run in 1973.

But that was a long time ago.

There may not be enough paint, concrete and bricks to give Pimlico the makeover it sorely needs. Though work crews have found a way to make the track presentable every year on the third Saturday in May, the best course of action just might be to tear it down and build it over from the ground up.

“What we’re doing is under-serving the customer at the Preakness in the venue we’re in right now,” Ritvo said. “One way or another, we either need a new facility that can accommodate such a special event, or we need to move it eventually. Not because it’s a money-grab for the Stronach Group. What it is about is creating an environment for year-round racing.”

A few years ago, Pimlico hosted a live card on Kentucky Derby day, but more people showed up at Laurel to bet on simulcast races, Ritvo noted.

“Most Fortune 500 companies would run the Preakness for two days and leave, say it’s a great event and it’s profitable,” Ritvo said. “But being the stewards of this event, we have to look at what it’s going to be 100 years down the road.”

Toward that end, the Stronach Group is looking at Laurel Park – located 29 miles south of Pimlico – as a viable option.

“We’ve had discussions of what it would be like at Laurel, but not in detail,” Ritvo said. “There are lots of options at Laurel. Our focus at Laurel was to continue to improve the facility for year-round racing, and then also to host a Breeders’ Cup there very soon.”

Under state law, the race can be moved to another track in Maryland “only as a result of a disaster or emergency.”

Ritvo knows the law, and he isn’t looking to create issues.

“The truth of the matter is, we don’t want to be disruptive or fight with anyone,” he said. “The Preakness is always going to be a Maryland event. And if Laurel someday is a better location, more profitable and makes more sense and works, we hope the state would see that and understand it.

“There’s going to be a large investment needed to rebuild Pimlico. We’re not asking for them to do that, but if they want to do that and have that in the core of their heart, then we’re willing to listen.”

Associated Press Writer Brian Witte in Annapolis, Maryland contributed to this report.

Rival trainers Baffert and Lukas share a strong friendship

Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Bob Baffert has spent his whole life following D. Wayne Lukas.

As a teenager at the quarter horse track in Arizona where Baffert tagged along with his dad and learned about racing, he looked up to Lukas as a legend.

“I’ll never forget when he came in with his fancy trailer and man, there’s Wayne Lukas,” Baffert said. “He was huge then. He’s always set the bar.”

Baffert even asked Lukas for a job out of high school. Lukas turned Baffert down, but in the four-plus decades since, they’ve developed a friendship as deep as their combined success.

They are two of the best thoroughbred trainers in racing history and their paths are crossing again this week at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. They will go head to head in the Preakness, a race that each has won six times.

“We’ve become good friends because we have a lot in common, we had a lot of quarter horse stories and friends that we knew coming up,” Baffert said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Baffert goes into the Preakness with Kentucky Derby winner Justify , the heavy favorite to advance to the Belmont Stakes with the chance to give the 65-year-old his second Triple Crown champion in four years. A win Saturday would tie the 83-year-old Lukas’ record of 14 Triple Crown victories.

Lukas said Baffert “is going to roll right past that” mark.

“Bob is an excellent horseman,” said Lukas, who is expected to start Bravazo and Sporting Chance in the Preakness. “Not only has he got a good clientele base and gets some nice horses, but he absolutely knows what to do with them.”

Baffert’s dad got him involved in horse racing at age 11 and he considers his father his mentor – but he holds Lukas in high regard. Lukas has been an icon and rival for Baffert over the years, especially in the 1990s and 2000s when owner Bob Lewis pitted the two against each other.

Calling Lukas one of the hardest workers he has ever seen, Baffert set out to duplicate those efforts with incredible success. Lukas and Baffert just kept winning – including a combined 34 Breeders Cup’ races to go along with the Triple Crown victories – and became closer along the way.

“The one thing that you quickly find out is who you can greatly respect and respect is what really starts to bond these friendships that we develop over the years,” Lukas said. “I have developed a deep friendship and respect with him and his whole family, (his wife) Jill and everybody for the simple reason that I think he’s a very good horseman and he does a very, very good job.”

Baffert has done such a good job that Lukas considers him one of the top three or four trainers in history. If Justify wins Saturday, it would tie him with 19th-century trainer R.W. Walden for the most Preakness victories.

Leading up to Saturday’s race, Baffert will again share a barn with Lukas, who is looking for his first win on the Triple Crown trail since 2013. Despite the drought, Lukas is still the standard by which many younger trainers measure themselves.

“To me, he is still above me,” Baffert said. “He thinks he’s going to win everything.”

As much as Baffert praises Lukas for changing quarter-horse and thoroughbred racing, Lukas acknowledges Baffert’s more recent impact. The old-school Lukas looks to Baffert’s management model now and jokes, “I’m saddling horses for him and I’m sort of his assistant.”

“Our game is more than just trying to race horses,” Lukas said. “It’s managing people, managing horses, developing studs and put them out, effecting the breeding industry, causing economic impact in the sale ring and Bob has done all of that. … Bob affects every facet of the industry in some way or another.”

Baffert has come a long way from the 18-year-old who Lukas had no job for back in the day. Baffert ended the 37-year-old Triple Crown drought with American Pharoah in 2015 and continues to build his resume race by race.

“I learned it by trial and error – mostly error,” Baffert said. “And I said (to Wayne), `I’m sure glad you turned me down, because you’d be taking all the credit for this.”‘

Baffert: Justify doing well after treatment for bruised heel

AP Images
Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
Trainer Bob Baffert says Justify is doing well and is on track for the Preakness after the Kentucky Derby winner was treated for a bruised heel on his left hind foot.

Baffert says Justify was irritated by some gravel on Sunday morning outside the barn at Churchill Downs after winning the Derby on a muddy track. Baffert said on a conference call Thursday that Justify’s feet were tender following the race but added the problem is over after quick treatment.

“He actually came out of the race really well,” Baffert said from California. “It’s all behind us, and we’re on to Baltimore.”

Justify is undefeated in four starts and expected to be a heavy favorite against Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip and others at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 19. He returned to the track at Churchill Downs to gallop Thursday, with assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes reporting to Baffert that Justify was sharp.

Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm, which co-owns Justify, was concerned about the horse’s foot condition Sunday and credited Baffert and his team for resolving it in four days.

“Obviously it’s something that was concerning at the time, but at the same time, you’ve got to have a perspective that you just do the best you can and then things will work out the way they’re supposed to work out,” Walden said.

Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who is expected to saddle Bravazo and Sporting Chance in the Preakness, watched Justify up close Thursday and said he looked excellent.

“He jogged off perfectly sound, he turned around and galloped very strong,” Lukas said. “I know everybody was watching and looking for a little crack in the armor, but it wasn’t there today and he looked excellent out there. Very good. And showed no signs of what I call stress – breaking out or anything. It was a good day for him. He had a wonderful day.”